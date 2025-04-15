What medical condition does Bella Ramsey have? The Last of Us star gets candid in the recent interview

Bella Ramsey first gained recognition in the industry for their portrayal of Lyanna Mormont in the HBO fantasy TV series Game of Thrones. One of their most popular roles is as Ellie in the post-apocalyptic TV series, The Last of Us.

Ahead of the release of The Last of Us season 2, Ramsey opened up to Vogue in an interview on April 11, 2025, about their autism diagnosis. They said:

"I got diagnosed with autism when I was filming season one of The Last of Us."

As stated in the article, during the show's shooting in Canada, a crew member with an autistic daughter assumed that the actress also had it. Following formal psychiatric assessment and diagnosis, it was confirmed that Bella Ramsey had it.

Elsewhere in the interview, they claimed that sharing their autism diagnosis is liberating for them:

"It enables me to walk through the world with more grace towards myself about not being able to do the easy, everyday tasks that everyone else seems to be able to do."

They further revealed that autism has helped them get better at acting:

"I’ve always been watching and learning from people. Having to learn more manually how to socialize and interact with the people around me has helped me with acting."

Bella Ramsey on why it was important to share their autism diagnosis with the world

The second season of The Last of Us, based on the eponymous video game franchise, had its world premiere on March 24, 2025, before its official premiere on HBO and Max on April 13, 2025. A third season is already in development.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the world premiere, published on March 25, 2025, Bella Ramsey said that they felt great about their decision to share their autism diagnosis with the world.

Ramsey also shared why they didn’t go back and forth about whether they should share their diagnosis publicly.

"It didn’t feel like this big decision that I was gonna tell people about it. I found out about it and it informs my everyday and helps me understand myself. There’s no reason for people not to know. If anything, it’s more freeing for me."

Bella Ramsey on the reaction they've gotten since sharing their autism diagnosis

Bella Ramsey made their professional acting debut in Game of Thrones and has since appeared in a variety of roles across film and television. Their credits include the TV series The Worst Witch and the film Catherine Called Birdy.

They have also lent their voice to animated projects, including the series Hilda and the movie Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

In an interview with Extra TV on the red carpet during their appearance at The Last of Us season 2 world premiere, Ramsey was asked about the reaction they have gotten since sharing their autism diagnosis.

"I’ve had some really beautiful messages from people that I’ve been able to talk to about that and give some hope and encouragement to, which has been really amazing that young people who are struggling who have just been diagnosed and don’t know what it means. It’s been really nice to feel like I’ve sort of been a light to those people," they shared.

The Last of Us season 2 is available to stream on Max.

