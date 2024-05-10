What is Netflix’s Exploding Kittens all about? Trailer details explored

Netflix is getting ready to bring a new show into its family of cartoons called Exploding Kittens. Based on a game that won hearts as a super successful campaign on Kickstarter and quickly became a hit with everyone who loves playing card games.

The cartoon adaptation has generated a lot of excitement amongst the fans who are eager to see how the game’s special kind of humor and creative looks will come to life on their screens.

In April 2022, Netflix shared their idea of turning this game into an animated show. This piece of news has sparked joy among many, reaching out to both fans who have been with the game for years and those who've just discovered it. Each episode will be about 30 minutes, and the show is being planned for release in July 2024.

About the 'Exploding Kittens' Netflix Series

Exploding Kittens is a new cartoon series coming to Netflix that is based on a card game and comic with the same name. The story is about God and the Devil who end up on Earth looking like chubby pet cats. This show is created by the same people who made shows like Beavis & Butthead and The Office.

The show intends to keep it all about the funny and sometimes wild adventures as God and the Devil try to outsmart each other in a battle of good versus evil, with lots of humor and amusing situations that are more for grown-ups than for kids.

The main character, called Godcat, is voiced by Tom Ellis. The show promises lots of laughs as it explores what happens when these two powerful beings from Heaven and Hell have to deal with living as cats on Earth.

Who’s behind Netflix’s Exploding Kittens Series

This show is set to release in July (Image via Netflix)

Bandera Entertainment and Chernin Entertainment are steering the project, co-founded by Greg Daniels and Mike Judge of The Office and King of the Hill fame, respectively.

Matthew Inman and Elan Lee, the creators behind the original game, are involved as executive producers, guaranteeing that the series retains the core spirit of the game. Netflix's John Derderian is supervising the project, supported by a skilled team from Jam Filled Entertainment, a Canadian company, that is in charge of the animation work.

Who is in the cast for Netflix’s Exploding Kittens?

Expand Tweet

The series' voice cast features a mix of talents that promises to add a layer of excitement. Tom Ellis, Abraham Lim, Lucy Liu, Ally Maki, Mark Proksch, Sasheer Zamata, and David Gborie contribute their voices, aiming to enhance the series with a wide variety of characters.

With these actors comes a considerable amount of experience and a history of captivating audiences, laying the groundwork for a series that is both enthralling and filled with humor.

When will Exploding Kittens be on Netflix?

Expand Tweet

In 2022, Netflix made the initial announcement and has now confirmed that the release window for Exploding Kittens is set for July 2024. This announcement has sparked a mixture of excitement and impatience among the fanbase, who are keen to witness the card game's unique dynamism and absurdity translated into an animated series.

While a precise date in July is yet to be announced, the confirmation of a release window offers audiences a tangible point of anticipation.

Exploding Kittens stands at an intriguing crossroads between gaming culture and animated storytelling, supported by a creative team experienced in crafting distinctive narratives. With a diverse cast of voice actors and experienced producers at the helm, the series is aiming to become a significant contribution to Netflix's lineup of animated offerings.

