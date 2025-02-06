What is Netflix's The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan all about? Everything to know

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan is a new docu-series that will premiere on Netflix on February 7, 2025. It is about the India–Pakistan cricket rivalry, one of the most intense in sports. With millions of fans tuning in for each high-stakes match, the rivalry is not just about the sport but also about the history and culture of the neighboring countries.

The series, with interviews with cricket legends such as Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Waqar Younis, Javed Miandad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Shoaib Akhtar, provides an inside look at matches between India and Pakistan. The cricketers share their personal experiences and offer insights into the rivalry’s history.

The Netflix docuseries also explores the emotions and dynamics that fuel the competition on the cricket field, involving national pride and political tensions. It covers key moments and battles that have defined the rivalry for decades.

Directed by Chandradev Bhagat and Stewart Sugg, The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan is produced by Grey Matter Entertainment.

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan revisits iconic India-Pakistan cricket moments

India–Pakistan cricket rivalry is one of the most intense sports rivalries in the world (Representative Images via Naveed Ahmed and Hamid RoshaanUnsplash)

Netflix’s The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan revisits some of the most memorable cricket matches between the two nations. The series highlights iconic moments that have defined this intense rivalry over the decades.

The promotional footage features legendary encounters, including the 1996 World Cup, the 2003 World Cup, the 2011 World Cup semi-final, the 2007 T20 World Cup final, the 2022 T20 World Cup match, the historic 2004-2005 series, and Javed Miandad’s last-ball six that secured a dramatic victory for Pakistan.

The rivalry will unfold its next chapter on February 23, when India and Pakistan meet in the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. The tournament, hosted by Pakistan and the UAE, is scheduled from February 19 to March 9.

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan — The history of the rivalry

Two fans hold up the flags of Pakistan and India outside the stadium before the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan is more than just a contest on the field. It is rooted in history, nationalism, and tensions that date back to the partition of British India in 1947. This backdrop has made their matches some of the most intense and emotionally charged encounters in sports.

According to Business Standard, Pakistan has expressed interest in hosting India for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy in 2025. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan, citing advice from the Indian government.

This decision continues a long-standing pattern where political relations impact bilateral cricketing ties, which spans for decades.

The cricketing battles between India and Pakistan officially began in 1952-1953. Pakistan toured India for a Test series, and the following year, India visited Pakistan, but the series ended without a clear winner. Similar results occurred in the 1955 and 1960-1961 series, as political tensions off the field mirrored the competitive yet inconclusive encounters on it.

As India and Pakistan continue to face diplomatic challenges, their cricketing rivalry reflects broader geopolitical dynamics. The upcoming docuseries The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan explores these complexities to give a deeper look into the historical and political significance of their encounters.

When to watch The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan and what to expect

Cricket fans won’t want to miss the docuseries The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, premiering on Netflix on February 7. It will be available for streaming with times varying by region.

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time (PT) February 7, 2025 12:00 AM Central Time (CT) February 7, 2025 2:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) February 7, 2025 3:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) February 7, 2025 8:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) February 7, 2025 1:30 PM Central European Time (CET) February 7, 2025 9:00 AM Australian Central Time (ACT) February 7, 2025 6:30 PM

In a press release, Netflix highlighted the intense and historic nature of the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry and described the series as an exploration of “the drama, passion, and high-stakes intensity” of matches between the two nations.

The docuseries also captures unforgettable moments, “nail-biting finishes, unforgettable sixes, and the kind of drama that keeps you glued to your seat.”

Viewers can look forward to a blend of sport and history that remains relevant even today as the documentary examines the legacy and ongoing excitement surrounding these legendary cricket battles.

Don't miss The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan on Netflix, streaming February 7, 2025.

