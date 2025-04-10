What is North of North all about? Here's everything to know about Canadian comedy television series

Netflix brings a new comedy series set in the icy Canadian terrain to its roster, North of North. Set in a small arctic town, the eight-episode series features the story of a young Inuk mother who is desperately trying to build a new and better future for herself in a small town where everyone is up in everyone's business.

The new Canadian comedy series is from the creator and producer duo of The Grizzlies, Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, who are both Inuit. Anna Lambe will be starring in the series, bringing to life the character of the 26-year-old Inuk mother, Siaja.

The rest of the ensemble includes It Chapter 2's Jay Ryan, Outlander star Braeden Clarke, Mary Lynn Rajskub from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and more.

North of North plot explored: What is the Canadian comedy series about?

The story of North of North, created by The Grizzlies creators Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, centers around a tight-knit community in the fictional Arctic town of Ice Cove, Nunavut. More specifically, it tells the story of a 26-year-old Inuk mother named Siaja, who realizes that she wants more than the life of a wife to the community's "golden boy."

Set in a charming Arctic setting and backdrop of a community where people tend to know everyone else's business, Siaja tries to reinvent herself and her life after an extremely public exit from her marriage with Ting. Meanwhile, her quest for a new future will see her trying to defy societal expectations, the gossip in her small town, and her personal hang-ups from a messy childhood.

Giving more context about the comedy series' story, True Detective: Night Country star Anna Lambe gave some details about her character and her story, per the show's feature on Netflix Tudum, published on April 10, 2025. She said:

"When we see Siaja in the beginning of the season, she's quite frantic and insecure. We see her make some large and life-changing decisions that cause her to fall flat on her face in front of her entire community and force her to reevaluate her life and try to make it better."

Where to watch North of North

North of North was released for streaming fans on Netflix on April 10, 2025. All eight episodes of the series were released on the same day, which means that the show is now available for binge-watching on the streaming platform. Each episode is around 30 minutes long.

The show was first released on CBC early in January 2025, but will now be available for streaming on Netflix, with a subscription.

Cast and characters in the series

Anna Lambe stars in North of North as the 26-year-old Siaja, a chronic do-gooder who wants something better for herself in the small, tight-knit community she calls home. Alongside Lambe is Maika Harper, who is playing her secretive but well-meaning mother, Neevee.

The rest of the cast of North of North include:

Jay Ryan as Alistair, the charismatic environmental consultant who immersed himself within the Inuit community

Braeden Clarke as Kuuk, a city boy who returned to the town after a failed relationship

Mary Lynn Rajskub as Helen, the senior administrative officer at the community center

Zorga Qaunaq as Millie, who works at the community center

Bailey Poching as Colin, the communications coordinator at the community center, who sometimes moonlights as a radio DJ

Nutaaq Doreen Simmonds as Elisapee, the receptionist at the community center

Keira Belle Cooper as Bun, Siaja's 7-year-old daughter

Kelly William as Ting, a hunter and pilot in the Arctic and Siaja's husband

