What role does Alexis Floyd play in Grey's Anatomy? Character details explored 

Simone Griffith, played by Alexis Floyd, is a surgical first-year intern at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, who has been introduced on Grey's Anatomy season 19. Similar to previous interns, Simone must battle the enormity of surgery training while dealing with personal issues and professional challenges.

From losing her mother at birth to dealing with failures and complex relationships, Simone’s story highlights how personal history shapes a doctor’s approach to medicine and patient care.

Who is Simone Griffith in Grey's Anatomy?

Simone Griffith’s background deeply influences her career at Grey Sloan. Born at Seattle Grace, where her mother died in childbirth, she was raised by her grandmother, Joyce, who later developed dementia. Outside work, she carries personal burdens that shape her patient care. Before Grey Sloan, Simone lost a residency for speaking out against a racist superior, making her wary of dissent and affecting her confidence as a surgeon.

Simone's first day at Grey Sloan was nothing but chaos. Her arrival was halted by a tornado, and she battled nerves getting into high-pressure mode. Eventually, she establishes herself in her colleagues' esteem, showing she is able despite ongoing reservations by herself and others.

Grey's Anatomy: Simone's professional development

Simone’s journey highlights the challenges of surgical training. As she takes on complex cases, she gains confidence under the guidance of senior surgeons. A key storyline is her grandmother Joyce’s worsening dementia, which deeply affects Simone as Joyce sometimes confuses her with her late mother. Balancing her grandmother’s care with residency adds emotional depth to her character.

Also, Simone's previous dismissal because of racial discrimination is relevant when she is reluctant to speak her mind in the new hospital setting. Nevertheless, as she gains experience, she becomes assertive in standing up for herself and her patients, regaining her confidence at work.

Grey's Anatomy: Relationships and romantic interests

Simone Griffith's interpersonal relationships are a major part of her narrative. She quickly develops a close friendship with fellow intern Lucas Adams during her early days in residency. Their chemistry develops into a sensual tension, but she has a previous engagement with a man named Trey that adds to the complexity. When she re-meets Trey, she is forced to make a choice—between her past and her developing relationship with Lucas.

This love triangle adds depth to Simone’s story, blending romance with her career growth. It explores themes of stability, new beginnings, and personal development.

About Alexis Floyd

Alexis Floyd, known for playing Neff Davis in Inventing Anna and Tia Clayton in The Bold Type, is a TV and theater actress from Cleveland, Ohio. Trained in violin, dance, and musical theater, she earned a BFA from Carnegie Mellon University and has performed in plays like If Sand Were Stone and Mitad Del Mundo.

Her transition to network television in Grey's Anatomy marks an important career milestone, as she becomes part of a long-running, character-driven medical drama. Through her performance, Floyd adds depth to Simone Griffith, portraying her struggles, determination, and personal evolution with authenticity.

Catch the latest episodes of Grey's Anatomy streaming on ABC.

