What role does Brian Dietzen play in NCIS? Character details explored

NCIS is a procedural drama that follows the work of a team of special agents that solves crimes tied to the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy. Renowned for its blending of crime-fighting, action, and characterization, the series has drawn audience members since the day it launched in 2003.

Brian Dietzen plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer, the cheerful and committed Chief Medical Examiner of the NCIS team. He debuted in season 1, episode 21, Split Decision, as an assistant to chief medical examiner Dr. Donald Ducky Mallard, played by David McCallum.

At first a regular recurring character, Palmer's work increased, and he became part of the main cast at the start of season 10 in 2012. He had been promoted to chief medical examiner by season 16 after Dr. Mallard's retirement.

NCIS: Dr. Jimmy Palmer's character development

Palmer started as Dr. Mallard's deputy medical examiner. He proved to be competent in forensic pathology over the years, and he finally received his promotion in season 16.

Palmer serves as the head of the medical examiner and serves as a central component of the investigative process, utilizing his talent to analyze evidence and help crack hard cases. His attention-to-detail abilities and proficiency in exposing the most significant forensic evidence are vital assets to the NCIS staff.

Palmer was also married to mortician Breena Slater, and they had a daughter, Victoria. Breena passed away in season 18 due to COVID-19 complications. The show addressed the pandemic by depicting Palmer's battle as a single father while maintaining his demanding work.

His ability to balance personal tragedy and his work was a demonstration of his character and devotion to his job. The show also explored the way his coworkers supported him throughout this difficult period, maintaining the strong team dynamic that has been a hallmark of the show.

Aside from performing, Brian Dietzen was also a scriptwriter for NCIS. He co-wrote the season 19 episode The Helpers, which explored Palmer's professional and personal problems. The episode provided more information about his character's flaws while emphasizing his strength and commitment to his role in NCIS.

Brian Dietzen's early life and career

Born on November 14, 1977, in Barrington, Illinois, Dietzen later moved to Colorado. He is a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder in theater and had a strong background in stage work before transitioning to film and TV.

His training in theater provided a strong foundation for his acting, as he could infuse his roles with depth and authenticity.

Dietzen's childhood was spent working in stage productions, independent films, and guest appearances on television. He appeared in the 2003 movie From Justin to Kelly and was a cast member on the TV show My Guide to Becoming a Rockstar before being cast in NCIS.

Over time, he became a key member of the cast, contributing significantly to the show's long-running success.

The development of his character from assistant to chief forensic pathologist has played a huge role in making the show's story. The growth and dedication of Palmer will remain a critical component of the team's successful investigations as the series progresses, keeping him right at the core of the show's compelling narratives.

Catch the latest episodes of NCIS streaming on CBS.

