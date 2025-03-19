What role did Chris O’Donnell play in Grey's Anatomy? Explored

Grey's Anatomy has introduced audiences to a range of iconic characters, played by seasoned actors, throughout the years. One guest star who made an impression was Chris O'Donnell, most famous for his work in NCIS: Los Angeles and Batman & Robin.

Although he was only in Grey's Anatomy briefly, his character was important as he provided some contrast to her complicated relationship with Derek Shepherd. O'Donnell played Dr. Finn Dandridge, a veterinarian who came into Meredith's life while she was undergoing emotional distress.

As a friendly and stable choice compared to Derek, Finn offered Meredith a sense of what it would be like to have a healthy relationship. Yet, despite his attempts, the undeniable chemistry between Meredith and Derek eventually overwhelmed their romance, rendering Finn an ephemeral yet important figure in the show.

Chris O'Donnell as Dr. Finn Dandridge in Grey's Anatomy

Chris O'Donnell played Dr. Finn Dandridge in season 2 and season 3 of Grey's Anatomy. He was brought in as a love interest for Meredith Grey when her on-again, off-again relationship with Dr. Derek Shepherd was experiencing turmoil.

Finn offered a different love track for Meredith, one of stability, compassion, and respite from the emotional rollercoaster of her tumultuous relationship with Derek.

Dr. Finn Dandridge's storyline

Dr. Finn Dandridge made his debut in season 2, episode 23, entitled Blues for Sister Someone. He was brought in as a veterinarian who had treated Doc, the dog Meredith and Derek had been fostering.

Finn's niceness and empathetic personality were evident right away, and there was no denying the chemistry between him and Meredith.

Their relationship intensified in Season 3 when Finn courted Meredith, attempting to demonstrate to her that a drama-free and healthy relationship was feasible. In contrast to Derek, Finn was patient, thoughtful, and interested in Meredith's welfare.

Still, no matter how hard he tried, Meredith was unable to get over her long-standing feelings for Derek. The love triangle between Finn, Meredith, and Derek generated conflict and contributed to the show's interesting romantic drama.

Dr. Finn Dandridge's exit

Although Finn was a perfect match for Meredith on paper, the undeniable chemistry between Meredith and Derek eventually took precedence over their relationship.

In season 3, episode 5 Oh, the Guilt, Meredith makes the agonizing choice to end things with Finn, confessing that she still has feelings for Derek.

Finn, although devastated, acted like an adult, demonstrating once again that he was a good-natured character. His exit from Grey's Anatomy was tinged with sadness, as viewers enjoyed the warmth and integrity of his character.

Still, the show's defining romantic relationship belonged to Meredith and Derek all along, so Finn was more of a situational distraction in Meredith's love life.

Chris O'Donnell's contribution to Grey's Anatomy

Although Chris O'Donnell was only on Grey's Anatomy for a short period, his acting as Finn Dandridge had a lasting impact. He was the "what if" for Meredith — a life with a person who was dependable, drama-free, and committed. His character also made evident the complexity of love and how, even though one has an almost ideal choice, feelings, and prior relationships tend to rule the heart.

Following Grey's Anatomy, Chris O'Donnell went on to have a thriving career, most recently playing G. Callen in NCIS: Los Angeles. As of March 2025, he has been announced as the lead of the new 9-1-1: Nashville.

Chris O'Donnell's tenure as Dr. Finn Dandridge in Grey's Anatomy was brief but memorable. His character gave depth to the romantic experience of Meredith Grey by giving her a much-needed vision of what a stable relationship could be.

Catch the latest episodes of Grey's Anatomy streaming on ABC.

