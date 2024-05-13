What role did Georgie Farmer play in Wednesday season 1? Character explained 

Georgie Farmer attained popularity among the fans of Wednesday, through his portrayal of the character Ajax in season 1 of the show. Ajax, whose full name is Ajax Petropolus, is a gorgon and a fellow student at Nevermore Academy, the locale in which the show is majorly set. Much of the show focuses on his dynamic with his girlfriend, Enid Sinclair, and his involvement in Xavier Thorpe's team in the Poe Cup.

Georgie Farmer himself is no stranger to portraying characters in young-adult animated films. He is also known for his role in The Evermoor Chronicles on Disney Channel.

Who is Georgie Farmer's Ajax in Netflix's Wednesday?

Ajax Petropolus was introduced in the first episode when he approaches Enid and Wednesday. This is the first time that viewers witness a snake beneath his cap, and we later learn that he is a gorgon. Ajax is characterized throughout the season by his introverted nature, which was partially borne of the fact that gorgons like him are mostly considered to be outcasts.

As such, while he lacks friends in Nevermore Academy, the first season of Wednesday slowly sees him getting closer to Enid and Wednesday. He proves himself to be a good friend and responsible student when he decided to stay behind and help escort the students out of the academy. One of the greatest running jokes in the series is when he looks at himself in a mirror and turns his own self to stone.

While initially doing so before a date, causing an invariable delay before meeting Enid, he is too shy to explain himself, showing his social awkwardness. However, Ajax undergoes a lot of character development over the course of the series and confidently helps when Enid lies injured. This shows that despite his upbringing, he found the strength to keep his head up and face the crowd while protecting Enid.

What other roles are Georgie Farmer known for?

While beginning his career in the entertainment industry through music, Georgie Farmer soon attained fame through his on-screen appearances, which include his role in Wednesday. He appeared in a music video for Jessie J's Who's Laughing Now. Alongside that, he has also made numerous on-stage appearances at Tristan Bates Theatre, Unity Theatre, and National Theatre.

Farmer is most well-known for his role in The Evermoor Chronicles, a show which ran from 2014. Here, he enacted the part of Jake Crossley. He went on to debut as a voice actor in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, which was directed by Andy Serkis and released on Netflix in 2018. Fans will also recognize him for his minor role in Ready Player One, a futuristic cyberpunk story directed by Steven Spielberg.

In 2019, he appeared in episodes of Doctors and Treadstone, as the characters of Max Morgan and Gabe Becker respectively. The next year, Georgie was seen in the role of Brother in a short film titled Of Wolves and Lambs, before he attained global recognition for his portrayal of Ajax in Wednesday.

