What role does Greg Finley play in Chicago Fire? Character details explored

Greg Finley recently guest-starred on Chicago Fire as Scott OZ. Greg Finley is an American actor appreciated for his diverse roles on TV and film. His work in The Secret Life of the American Teenager playing Jack Pappas and in The Flash playing Tony Woodward, aka Girder, cemented his status as a formidable actor. More recently, he has been tapped for the Chicago franchise, a hit television world founded by Dick Wolf.

Some of the cross-connected shows in this franchise include Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med, all of which trace the lives of Chicago emergency responders. Greg Finley appears as Trent Stow, a character who mostly appears in Chicago P.D. but whose actions have effects that spill over into Chicago Fire.

Greg Finley as Scott Oz Osbourne on Chicago Fire

Greg Finley guest-starred on Chicago Fire as Scott Oz Osbourne, the former fiancé of paramedic Lyla Lizzie Novak. Novak, who has settled into life at Firehouse 51, ran into her past when she ran into Oz in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 14. Both paramedics, Novak and Oz, were assigned to work together on a graveyard shift, rekindling old tensions.

It had been disclosed that Novak had abruptly ended their engagement by leaving her ring on the counter and vanishing without a word. Their reconciliation was riddled with unresolved issues since Oz held a grudge related to how things ended. Despite this, as the episode progressed, their affection and regard for one another returned.

Oz recognized Novak's development and commended her on establishing stability with Firehouse 51. He also shared that he was in a new relationship, hoping this one would be more stable. At the close of the episode, Novak apologized for leaving things as they were, and the two made amends.

Who is Trent Stow?

Trent Stow, whose character is brought to life by Greg Finley, is presented in Chicago P.D. as a troubled character with great potential. Formerly a star college quarterback for CCU, Stow's sports career ended abruptly when he became involved in criminal behavior and engaged in inappropriate personal conduct.

His troubles started when he was arrested for the assault of another student. Although he was placed on probation, in large part because of judicial clemency, his life got out of hand.

After his arrest, Stow developed a serious drug abuse habit, which set him on the path to a life of crime. He engaged in a variety of criminal activities, including a string of robberies, in an attempt to support his habit. Collaborating with the likes of Clay Young, Stow persisted on his downward spiral, often dodging justice despite repeated run-ins with law enforcement.

His activities, such as violent confrontations and botched robberies, finally came to the attention of authorities, resulting in fiery showdowns that crossed several episodes of Chicago P.D.

Greg Finley's career beyond the Chicago Franchise

Greg Finley's film career goes much deeper than that of the Chicago franchise. He became most well-known initially for the role of Jack Pappas in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, who was a football player at high school grappling with personal and moral issues.

The part he got to play as Tony Woodward/Girder in The Flash also established him as the kind of performer capable of delivering different and challenging characters. In addition, Finley acted in Star-Crossed, a science fiction drama in which he portrayed an alien trying to fit into human society.

His capacity to play characters in various genres, ranging from sci-fi to crime dramas, highlights his versatility as an actor. He has also featured in movies like Hypothermia and The Witch Files, further expanding his portfolio.

Greg Finley's acting as Trent Stow in Chicago P.D. brings an interesting dimension to the Chicago franchise. Although his character is not directly seen in Chicago Fire, the repercussions of his actions are experienced throughout several series, proving the interconnectedness of the franchise.

Catch the latest episode of Chicago Fire streaming on NBC.

