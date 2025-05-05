What role does Jeffrey Wright play in The Last of Us? Character explained

Episode four of The Last of Us season 2 introduced a new character to the show's fans. This character is none other than Isaac Dixon, portrayed by actor Jeffrey Wright. If Isaac's trajectory in the show follows that of The Last of Us game, then he can be expected to play a crucial role in its narrative.

For the uninitiated, in The Last of Us Part II, Isaac was a U.S Marine residing in Seattle under FEDRA's regime following the Cordyceps outbreak. Due to growing tensions between Seattle residents and FEDRA, Isaac separated himself from the group and joined the Washington Liberation Front (WLF).

As the group's leader, his primary aim was to free Seattle of FEDRA control. Isaac also grew highly hostile toward the Seraphites as the game progressed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

Jeffrey Wright plays Isaac Dixon in The Last of Us season 2

As previously mentioned, actor Jeffrey Wright portrays the role of Isaac Dixon in the latest episode of The Last of Us season 2. In the show, Dixon is positioned higher up in the WLF hierarchy and is responsible for making decisions that will further the group's agendas.

Although Isaac properly appeared in episode 4 of The Last of Us season 2, his presence was felt in the episodes leading up to his official introduction. He played a crucial role in aiding Abby's endeavors that eventually led to Joel's gruesome killing in episode 2 of the show's second season.

That being said, if the show follows the game's storyline, in the upcoming episodes, he can be expected to cause trouble for Abby. In the game, although Isaac and Abby belonged to the same group based on the same ideologies, over time their relationship transforms as their beliefs change.

Where have you seen Jeffrey Wright before?

Having started his career in 1990, Jeffrey Wright has been part of several films and TV shows over the years. One of the earliest projects Wright was a part of was the 1990 movie Presumed Innocent and the 1991 TV show Separate but Equal.

Wright also played crucial roles in the movies Casino Royale (2006), The Invasion (2007), Quantum of Solace (2008), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014), and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015). He also featured in the films The French Dispatch (2021), No Time to Die (2021), The Batman (2022), Asteroid City (2022), and American Fiction (2023).

Coming to television shows, Jeffrey Wright has been a part of Homicide: Life on the Street (1997), House (2012), Westworld (2016-2022), and The Agency (2024-present). His portrayal of Isaac Dixon in The Last of Us season 2 marks his latest television appearance.

Besides embodying specific roles in films and TV, Wright has also lent his voice to several characters on both mediums. Some of such projects include Ernest & Celestine (2014), The Good Dinosaur (2015), BoJack Horseman (2016), Rick and Morty (2019), What If...? (2021-2024), and Ark: The Animated Series (2024).

The next episode of The Last of Us season 2 is scheduled to air on HBO and premiere on Max on May 11, 2025. With Jeffrey Wright's character in the show being loosely introduced in the previous episode, the next episode will likely elaborate on his character further.

