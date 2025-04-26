What role does Maria Miller play in The Last of Us season 2? Character explored

The Last of Us season 2 premiered its second episode on April 20, 2025, and kicked off the season in full swing. Focusing on the story of Joel and Ellie again, five years after the events of season 1, the show focuses on the two trying to live peaceful lives in Jackson.

However, when their past catches up with them, they both walk down a path they least expected to.

In The Last of Us season 2, fans get to see more of Jackson and its inhabitants. Whereas in season 1 of the show, they just got a tiny glimpse of the town, the first two episodes of season 2 put a proper focus on it and help flesh out many of its other characters, too.

One of these characters happens to be Maria, Tommy's wife, played by Rutina Wesley in the show. With her having much to do in the show now, the story puts a renewed focus on her.

Maria Miller is Tommy's wife in The Last of Us season 2

In The Last of Us season 1, fans are introduced to Maria Miller in the sixth episode of the show, titled Kin. In the episode, she can be seen discovering Joel and Ellie, who are spotted outside the walls of Jackson, and she takes them in.

There, Joel is reunited with his brother Tommy, and it is revealed that he is married to Maria, and it was she who helped form Jackson as well.

According to The Last of Us wiki, there is some more lore to the character as well, detailing her life prior to the world falling to the Cordyceps infection. Before the apocalypse, Maria used to be an assistant district attorney in Omaha and was also a mother to a kid named Kevin.

However, following the beginning of the outbreak, Maria would end up losing Kevin under mysterious circumstances.

Come to 2016, Maria then formed a community in Jackson, Wyoming, and set up a town where people could live in peace. She then went on to get elected to serve on the town's council and helped oversee its development while also taking in survivors who could start over with their lives in Jackson.

That's when she met Tommy Miller, too, with whom she started a romantic affair.

Following that, Tommy and Maria got married, and she was expecting a kid with him. Tommy also told her everything about his past, where he worked with the Fireflies and the awful crimes he committed for them, but Maria was able to look past it and forgive him.

Tommy and Maria have a kid in The Last of Us season 2

In The Last of Us season 2, Tommy and Maria are shown to have a kid as well. This is revealed in the opening episode of season 2, and the kid is named Benji. This time around, Maria is shown to be a leader to many alongside Tommy in Jackson and has a firm grip over the town, too.

In episode 2 of the show, she can be seen fighting an infected horde alongside the town and trying her best to save those who are being attacked.

Fans can check out more of Maria tomorrow when The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 premieres on Max on April 27, 2025.

