The Last of Us season 2 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect and more

Following the explosive ending of episode 2, fans will certainly be anticipating The Last of Us season 2 episode 3. While a title for the episode hasn't been revealed yet, fans can tune in for the next instalment on this coming Sunday, which is April 27, 2025. The episode will be available to watch on Max and will continue Ellie's story.

Going into The Last of Us season 2 episode 3, fans can certainly expect to see several developments. From Ellie finally deciding to get revenge on Abby to fans getting to see Abby's life in Seattle and exactly who the W.L.F. are, the episode will further build up the dark world of The Last of Us franchise.

When will The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 premiere?

The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 is set to premiere on Max on April 27, 2025, at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. However, the show will premiere in different regions at a different time.

The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region:

Zone Time Date Pacific Standard Time 6 pm Sunday, April 27, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 pm Sunday, April 27, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1 am Monday, April 28, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30 am Monday, April 28, 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time 11 am Monday, April 28, 2025 Central European Time 3 am Monday, April 28, 2025

Where to watch The Last of Us season 2 episode 3?

Fans can tune in for The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 on Max on April 27, 2025, in the US and the other regions the service is available in. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those with a subscription, the show will be available at no further cost.

Recap of The Last of Us season 2 episode 2

With the threat of the infected growing, Jackson is put on high alert as Ellie and Jessie decide to go on a scout mission with Joel and Dina already being ahead of them. With Jackson being discovered by Abby and her group, Owen and the others decide not to pursue Joel; but however, Abby goes by herself and accidentally stumbles upon an infected horde.

With a chase ensuing, Abby is saved by Joel and Dina and she soon realizes that she is standing face-to-face with the man she was looking for. To divert from the infected, she takes them back to her camp, promising them shelter. At the same time, the infected horde changes targets and launches a full-blown attack on Jackson as the entire town stands their ground against the violent beings.

Ellie and Jessie are then notified that Jackson hasn't heard from Joel and Dina in a while, and the two then go out looking for them. Back at Abby's camp, she notifies her group about Joel, and they immediately attack him and Dina. Abby reveals that she came to Jackson looking for Joel because he killed her father in Salt Lake City and slowly starts torturing him to death.

When Ellie discovers Abby torturing Joel, she is held down by her group and forced to see Abby land the killing blow on him. The episode ends with Abby's group escaping and Jackson having defeated the infected, while Dina, Ellie, and Jessie drag Joel's body back to town.

What can fans expect from The Last of Us season 2 episode 3?

Going into episode 3 of The Last of Us season 2, fans can expect to see Ellie and Dina deciding to go after Abby in Seattle. The trailer for the upcoming episode confirms this as the two can be seen talking about Abby and her whereabouts and what militia she is aligned with.

Aside from that, fans can also expect to see everyone mourning the death of Joel as scenes with Tommy and Ellie at his grave are seen in the preview as well.

