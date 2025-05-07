What role does Mika Abdalla play in Suits LA? Everything to know about her character

Suits LA has featured many guest stars in its season 1 on NBC, bringing in some familiar faces from television, including a cameo or two from the cast members of the original Suits series. One of the latest to join the spinoff's star-studded roster of guest stars was actress Mikayla Sofia "Mika" Abdalla.

Mika Abdalla plays teen star Sierra Carson in Suits LA, and she comes with an extensive acting background in TV and films. She mostly worked in movies early in her career, starring in A Woman's Worth, Saige Paints the Sky, and Summer's Shadow. However, her popularity grew when she played the lead spy in the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Project MC2.

She has since made several guest appearances in various TV shows like S.W.A.T., The Flash, and The Pitt, and starred in the 2022 movie S*x Appeal. In the Suits spinoff, Abdalla guest-starred in two episodes. Fans can find out more about her character in the Suits spinoff below.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Suits LA. Reader's discretion is advised.

Sierra Carson: What to know about Mika Abdalla's character in Suits LA

Mika Abdalla's character as Sierra Carson was introduced in Suits LA episode 10, titled Slugfest. Amanda Stevens, Black & Associates' new head of criminal defense, is looking for her first big case, choosing Sierra's. She is a 16-year-old actress accused of assaulting her father, who is also her conservator.

Her father holds all her finances, and without access to her money, she cannot pay for a lawyer. As a result, she is being represented by a court-appointed public defender. Amanda interrupts her pretrial hearing, the same way Ted Black hijacked Lester Thompson's case in Suits LA episode 1, to become Sierra's new attorney.

Without access to her money, Amanda is forced to take the case on a pro bono basis. It does not particularly inspire Ted, but he suggests thinking of it as a long-term investment. He wants the firm to sign Sierra as one of their entertainment clients, but with her having a conservator, she cannot sign any contract until she is 18, or if her father allows it.

Did Sierra Carson go to prison?

Mika Abdalla's character, Sierra Carson, in the Suits spinoff does not go to prison. In fact, she does not even go to trial because her father drops the charges against her. Her pretrial is a subplot in Suits LA episode 11. After learning that the prosecutors are pushing to charge her with attempted murder instead of the initial attempted assault charge, Erica Rollins encourages Amanda to reconcile.

In the conference room, Amanda and Sierra face Sierra's father. Erica is also there to serve as a go-between. It turns out that Sierra's father does not want to sue her, but thought that his hands are tied by how her daughter has been acting and accusing him of using her money.

He revealed that he does not want her to see her book of accounts because there is so much money that he does not want it to get to her head and make bad decisions. Erica Rollins is the voice of reason, making Sierra understands that her father wanted to protect her. However, she also makes the father understand that he should not coddle Sierra. In the end, her father drops the charges.

Catch Mika Abdalla as Sierra Carson in Suits LA, which is now streaming on Peacock.

