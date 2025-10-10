What role does Nicola Hadjis play in True Haunting season 1? Character’s case explored

True Haunting season 1 brings two real accounts of alleged hauntings to Netflix with interviews and dramatized scenes. The show arrives under the banner of producer James Wan, known for Saw and The Conjuring. Across five episodes, it follows a college haunting and a Victorian-house nightmare, with investigators and family members recounting what they say happened.

Within that structure, Nicola Hadjis takes on a key part. She portrays April Miller, a Victorian homeowner at the center of the case featured in the final two episodes, This House Murdered Me. April’s story tracks a move into a dream home that, over time, reportedly turns into a frightening ordeal for her family, leading to a call for outside help.

Nicola Hadjis in True Haunting: Who is April Miller?

Hadjis plays April Miller, a wife and mother who plans to restore a late-19th-century house. The family settles in, then a break-in shakes their sense of safety. Police reportedly catch the burglar, yet strange activity continues. Pipes clang, shadows appear where no one stands, and figures appear in the bathroom mirror. April grows increasingly protective as an inhuman presence allegedly targets her son.

True Haunting season 1 (Image via Netflix)

The show uses Hadjis to ground April’s day-to-day choices. Scenes reconstruct late nights, stop-start renovations, and the growing fear that ordinary sounds might not be ordinary. The aim is clear: keep the account faithful to what the family says they lived through, while showing how quickly a home can feel hostile.

April Miller’s case in True Haunting season 1

The two-episode arc charts escalation. First, odd noises and misplaced items. Then, visual events that April and her family can’t explain. As the reports intensify, help is sought from demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, figures long tied to high-profile cases. Per Netflix’s write-up, the Warrens uncover a dark backstory tied to the property, and their findings steer the family’s next steps.

True Haunting season 1 (Image via Netflix)

The details shown on screen are based on firsthand testimony and reenactments. That mix focuses on what April allegedly witnessed, not on theories. The result is a contained, domestic case study built from interviews, home layouts, and carefully staged recreations.

How the series frames April’s haunting in True Haunting season 1

Season structure matters here. The first three episodes cover “Eerie Hall,” centered on college runner Chris DiCesare and a dorm spirit from the 1980s, while the last two shift to April’s house.

Neil Rawles directs the three-part campus case, and Luke Watson directs the two-part home case, with Wan as executive producer alongside RAW and Atomic Monster. That split helps the show contrast a communal haunting in shared halls with a private haunting inside a family’s walls.

Casting supports that design. Wyatt Dorion appears as Chris in the campus arc, and Nicola Hadjis carries the homeowner role in the house arc. ScreenRant noted that the trailer leans on dramatizations that echo Wan’s film style, which sets expectations for how April’s scenes look and feel.

Cast and episode split in True Haunting

True Haunting season 1 is structured as a 3-plus-2 episode split between the two cases. The show centers its reenactments on Wyatt Dorion as Chris DiCesare and Nicola Hadjis as April Miller. Susannah Spearin plays Lorraine Warren, and Dave Demirkan plays Ed Warren.

True Haunting Season 1 (Image via Netflix)

According to Netflix, True Haunting presents testimony from people who say they lived through the events, with reenactments filling in moments without a camera. Reportedly, that approach gives April Miller’s case its shape on screen, and it is in this space, Nicola Hadjis does her work as the series reconstructs what the family says happened inside that Victorian home.

All five episodes of True Haunting stream on Netflix.

