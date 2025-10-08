The Friday the 13th Murders season 1 episode 1 - All the heinous killings committed by Kenneth Glenn Milner

The Friday the 13th Murders season 1 opens with a Texas case that shook a small town and set a lasting record of violence. Episode 1, Obsession To Do Evil, recounts the 1990 spree tied to Kenneth Glenn Milner and the murder of 17-year-old Frankie Garcia, along with two other targeted attacks the same night.

The episode places the crimes on a Friday the 13th in July, then moves through the investigation, charging decisions, and years of legal steps that followed. Milner later faced parole review cycles, while survivors kept the case in public view. According to NewsChannel 10 KFDA, the parole board again denied release and set the next review for 2030.

Background on The Friday the 13th Murders season 1 episode 1

Set in Panhandle, Texas, the case began with the discovery of Garcia’s body in a barn outside a shack locals called the “Haunted House.” Early reporting described a staged scene and a rifle shot to the head.

The district attorney announced an intent to seek the death penalty, and Milner gave a written confession, according to the Los Angeles Times. Community fear spread fast, with rumors of satanic ties and more victims, though those claims were never tested in court.

Episode 1 frames the spree in plain terms. A former friend is killed, then two adults tied to past conflicts are attacked hours apart. The show’s timeline mirrors public records and survivor accounts.

Incidents tied to The Friday the 13th Murders season 1 E1

Investigators found Garcia shot in the head. Survivors gave clear, direct accounts of their encounters. Williams described looking through his door’s peephole when shots came through the metal storm door, creating shrapnel that struck him. He underwent more than 40 surgeries in the years that followed.

The program also relays claims about ritual elements. A survivor said the teen was reportedly placed in a pentagram before the fatal shot. That description is presented as a witness statement and remains an allegation tied to the scene.

Interview from The Friday the 13th Murders (Image via YouTube/@InvestigationDiscovery)

In sequence, The Friday the 13th Murders season 1 presents the events as Garcia’s killing around 10:00 pm, the razor attack on Britten after 1:00 am, and the shooting of Williams later that night.

Legal actions in The Friday the 13th Murders season 1 case

Milner confessed and was jailed without bond shortly after the crimes. Pretrial coverage tracked talk of a death case. The outcome shifted. He entered guilty pleas years later and received life in prison. Appeals then focused on double jeopardy claims tied to overlapping counts from separate proceedings.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit vacated one conviction on double jeopardy grounds and remanded for relief, while the murder conviction remained intact.

Parole is reviewed every five years. The Texas parole board again denied release in 2025, citing the nature of the offense and risk to public safety, with the next review set for 2030. According to NewsChannel10 KFDA, Williams and others continue to file letters before each review.

The Friday the 13th Murders (Image via YouTube/@InvestigationDiscovery)

