What role does Ryan Masson play in The Last of Us? Character explained

The Last of Us, season 2 of HBO's post-apocalyptic drama television series, debuted on April 13, 2025. The premise of the current season takes place twenty years after a pandemic brought on by a widespread fungal illness that turns its people into zombie-like beings and forces society to fall apart. Ryan Masson plays the role of Malcolm in The Last of Us season 2, he was a Seraphite who was captured by the Washington Liberation Front and then subjected to interrogation, torture, and execution by Isaac Dixon.

Comprising seven episodes overall, The Last of Us season 2 will be two episodes shorter than the first season's nine episodes. The show is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes The Last of Us season 2 has been certified fresh by critics, with a score of 95%.

All about Malcolm in The Last of Us

Malcolm Seraphite, who, after being captured by the Washington Liberation Front, was tortured and killed by Isaac Dixon. He was youthful, thin, blue-eyed, fair-skinned, and had a brown buzz cut, all in keeping with Seraphite fashion. With scars extending from the corners of his mouth to his ears, he wore the Glasgow smile that was characteristic of the group. He suffered severe burns on the top of his right hand, and his head and torso were covered in wounds and bruises from the torture.

He survived the Cordyceps brain illness pandemic and, by 2029, had moved to Seattle, Washington, where he was a dedicated Seraphite. As a young man, he was so ignorant of the world before the outbreak that he was unaware of any stores or businesses that were in operation in 2003. Before being caught during a skirmish in which he used a bow and arrow to shoot a young kid in the head, he participated in the war against the Washington Liberation Front.

Malcolm was arrested by WLF, their commander, Isaac Dixon, shackled him nude to a wall and tortured him with a hot copper pan while questioning him. Malcolm was in pain, but he would deny where the next Seraphite attack would take place. Rather, he maintained that the Seraphites would win the battle, saying that WLF soldiers were defecting to them every day.

Malcolm refused to back down, even offering his hand for Isaac to burn even more as he clung to his faith while praying to his prophet. Isaac, frustrated that he would not comply anymore, pulled out his revolver and put him to death.

More about actor Ryan Masson

Ryan Masson is an American actor, grew up in Memphis, Tennessee. His portrayal of Isaac in the 2020 science fiction movie Proximity, which was directed by Eric Demeusy, brought him fame. Among Masson's other noteworthy roles are those of Hamming Tyree in Involution (2018) and Miles in The Last Stop in Yuma County (2023). Additionally, he made appearances in TV shows like 9-1-1: Lone Star, Good Girls, and The OA.

Some of his other work is I Brake for Caterpillars (2024), Teardrop (2023), The Last Stop in Yuma County (2023), and NCIS (2023).

