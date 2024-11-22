What role does Stephanie Beatriz play in A Man on the Inside? Everything to know

A Man on the Inside is a comedy series created by Michael Schur that aired on Netflix on November 21, 2024. Schur is well-known for his work on prominent television series such as The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

A Man on the Inside is an adaptation of Maite Alberdi's 2020 award-winning documentary The Mole Agent. Led by Ted Danson in the titular role, the story follows Charles Nieuwendyk, a retired man stuck in a dull, lonely routine after losing his wife. His life takes an unexpected turn when he joins a private investigator as an undercover detective and tries to solve the mystery behind a missing family heritage.

Actress Stephanie Beatriz joins the cast as Didi, the executive director of Pacific View Retirement Community. As Charles tries to overcome his grief by diving into investigating, Didi becomes a key ally in solving the case.

The series ensemble cast also includes Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Sally Struthers, Eugene Cordero, Marc Evan Jackson, Kerry O'Malley, Margaret Avery, etc.

A background on Man on the Inside's actress Stephanie Beatriz

Born in Neuquén, Argentina, Stephanie Beatriz is an American actress best known for her portrayal of Detective Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She was born to a Colombian father and a Bolivian mother, and her family shifted to the United States when she was just two years old. Beatriz grew up in Webster, Texas, and began pursuing her acting career after relocating to New York. In 2010, she finally shifted to Los Angeles.

In June 2016, Beatriz publicly came out as bisexual. A year later, in October 2017, she married actor Brad Hoss. Moreover, she is a popular voice artist with credits including The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019), Encanto (2021), The Legend of Vox Machina (2022), and Hit-Monkey (2024).

Stephanie Beatriz talks about her struggles with eating disorder

Stephanie Beatriz has been an open advocate for her identity and personal struggles. As reported by Surrey Live on November 19, 2024, Beatriz opened up about her struggles with her eating habits. In an InStyle article, she revealed:

"I used disordered eating to try to keep myself small. I used my job as an actor under constant scrutiny as an excuse, a reason to hurt myself with food."

Beatriz further added that she had used food as a way to self-medicate and had often a dilemma with binge eating and restricting food.

Stephanie Beatriz talks about her experience with co-actor Ted Danson in A Man on the Inside

In an interview with US Weekly, published on November 21, 2024, Stephanie Beatriz reflected on her experience working with Danson on the sets of A Man on the Inside. She praised her co-star and leading cast for creating a positive environment in the sets. She added:

“Ted Danson is really like a king among men on set... He is so generous and lovely and wonderful. He’s the kind of actor that I emulate and want to be.”

Beatriz shared that one of the greatest lessons she learned from Danson was the importance of generosity and collaborating on set. Reflecting on A Man on the Inside's themes and her career, she stated:

“We portrayed the best case scenario — that we do get to get older. I personally think that you can create every stage of your life to be big and beautiful and exactly how you want it. So I’m excited to keep doing that regardless of how old I am...And I think our show gives us permission to do that at any stage of our life. It shows us that it’s possible.”

She further added that she has been trying to take on purposeful projects, and working with Michael Schur is a worthy experience due to his vision and writing.

All 8 episodes of A Man on the Inside are available for streaming on Netflix.

