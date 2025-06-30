What's coming to Peacock this July 2025? Drop, Twisted Metal season 2

While lauded for being the ultimate destination for reality show enthusiasts, Peacock has kept its loyal audience entertained. Shows like Resident Alien and Poker Face were standout offerings throughout June 2025 and will continue in July, alongside Love Island USA.
Peacock has much more to offer to the Reality TV fandom as the much-anticipated Love Island Beyond the Villa will be dropping this month. However, for subscribers to the platform who are wondering, Peacock isn’t just about reality shows.
July 2025 will also see an extravagant lineup of movies like Blumhouse’s Drop, the premiere of Twisted Metal season 2, and a huge catalog catered to the sports audience on Peacock. So let’s take at the list of everything that is releasing on Peacock this July 2025.
All new shows and movies releasing on Peacock this July 2025
July 1 (Tuesday)
- 10 Item Or Less
- 13
- About My Father (OTT Exclusive)
- Airplane!
- American Pie
- Aquamarine
- Are We There Yet? (OTT Exclusive)
- Barbershop
- Barbershop 2: Back In Business
- Beauty Shop
- Big Momma’s House
- The Brothers
- Chance of Snow
- Contraband
- Couples Retreat
- The Croods
- Daniel Isn’t Real
- Dante’s Peak
- Dazed And Confused
- Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
- The Fate Of The Furious
- First Blood
- Forrest Gump
- Friday
- The Friday After Next
- Furious 7
- Goodfellas
- Hall Pass
- The High Note(OTT Exclusive)
- Hot Tub Time Machine
- Hotel Transylvania (OTT Exclusive)
- Hotel Transylvania 2 (OTT Exclusive)
- I Am Woman
- Iris
- King Kong
- The King of Staten Island (OTT Exclusive)
- Legally Blonde
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
- Liar, Liar
- Making Babies
- Mission: Impossible
- Next Friday
- Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
- Rambo III
- Rambo: First Blood Part II
- Ray
- Repo Men
- Robin Hood (2010)
- Role Models
- Sausage Party (OTT Exclusive)
- Self/Less
- Semi-Pro
- Sisters
- Street Fighter
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (OTT Exclusive)
- Titanic
- Tropic Thunder
- The Turning (OTT Exclusive)
- Twister
- War Of The Worlds
- Waterworld
- Whitey: United States Of America V James Bulger
- Love Island USA, Season 7 Episode 26
- The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 2 (Bravo)
- The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 (Oxygen)
- Yes, Chef!, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
July 2 (Wednesday)
- Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 – Finale (E!)
- U.S. Women’s Soccer – USA vs. Canada (Spanish)
July 3 (Thursday)
- The American Society Of Magical Negroes (OTT Exclusive)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 Episode 27
- Poker Face, Season 2 Episode 11
- Tour De France: Beyond the Podium begins
July 4 (Friday)
- Curry Inc: The Business of Stephen Curry (CNBC)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 Episode 28
- Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks
- Wawa Welcome America (NBC Philadelphia)
- Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 5
July 5 (Saturday)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 Episode 29
- SuperMotocross World Championships – RedBud
- USATF – Prefontaine Classic
- Tour de France
- Lance Armstrong Tour de France Podcast
July 6 (Sunday)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 Episode 30
- She Said (OTT Exclusive)
- Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge
July 7 (Monday)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 Episode 31
July 8 (Tuesday)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 Episode 32
- Survival Mode, Season 1 (NBC)
July 10 (Thursday)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 Episode 33
- Poker Face, Season 2 Episode 12 (Finale)
- Puma NXTPRO
- The Great Debaters (OTT Exclusive)
July 11 (Friday)
- Drop (OTT Exclusive)
- Friends The Next Chapter, Season 3 (LEGO)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 Episode 34
- The Real Housewives Of Orange County, Season 19 (Bravo)
- Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 6
- American Century Championship begins
- World Aquatics Championships begins
July 12 (Saturday)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 Episode 35
- SuperMotocross World Championships – Spring Creek
- NXT Great American Bash
- WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
- IMSA – Chevrolet Grand Prix
- MotoAmerica Superbike Championship – Speedfast at Monterey
July 13 (Sunday)
- Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 Episode 36 (Finale)
- WWE Evolution
July 14 (Monday)
- Kings Court, Season 1 (Bravo)
- Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Seasons 16 to 17 (WeTV)
July 15 (Tuesday)
- Bahar: Esencia de Mujer, Season 1 (Telemundo)
July 16 (Wednesday)
- Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Season 1 (E!)
- The Open Championship (Golf) begins
July 17 (Thursday)
- Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 Episode 2
July 18 (Friday)
- Transplant, Season 4 – Finale (NBC)
- Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 7
- U.S. Girls Junior Amateur begins
July 19 (Saturday)
- Violent Night (OTT Exclusive)
- SuperMotocross World Championships – Washougal
- U.S. Classic and Hopes Championships
- Breeders' Cup Challenge Series – Haskell Stakes
- World Matchplay Darts begins
July 20 (Sunday)
- Rizzoli & Isles, Season 1–7 (TNT)
- Puma NXTPRO
July 23 (Wednesday)
- The Valley After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
July 24 (Thursday)
- Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 Episode 3
July 25 (Friday)
- Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 8
- U.S. Junior Amateur begins
July 26 (Saturday)
- Premier League Summer Series
- Senior Open Championship begins
July 27 (Sunday)
- Tár (OTT Exclusive)
July 28 (Monday)
- Adaptive: Paris (Vitium Productions LLC)
- Unlocked, Season 2 (CNBC)
July 29 (Tuesday)
- Unknown Serial Killers of America, Season 1 (Oxygen)
July 30 (Wednesday)
- Destination X, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 4 (Telemundo)
- Premier League Summer Series
July 31 (Thursday)
- Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 Episode 4
- Twisted Metal, Season 2 (Peacock Original)
- NFL Hall of Fame Game – Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers
