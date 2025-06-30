What's coming to Peacock this July 2025? Drop, Twisted Metal season 2

While lauded for being the ultimate destination for reality show enthusiasts, Peacock has kept its loyal audience entertained. Shows like Resident Alien and Poker Face were standout offerings throughout June 2025 and will continue in July, alongside Love Island USA.

Peacock has much more to offer to the Reality TV fandom as the much-anticipated Love Island Beyond the Villa will be dropping this month. However, for subscribers to the platform who are wondering, Peacock isn’t just about reality shows.

July 2025 will also see an extravagant lineup of movies like Blumhouse’s Drop, the premiere of Twisted Metal season 2, and a huge catalog catered to the sports audience on Peacock. So let’s take at the list of everything that is releasing on Peacock this July 2025.

All new shows and movies releasing on Peacock this July 2025

July 1 (Tuesday)

10 Item Or Less

13

About My Father (OTT Exclusive)

Airplane!

American Pie

Aquamarine

Are We There Yet? (OTT Exclusive)

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

Beauty Shop

Big Momma’s House

The Brothers

Chance of Snow

Contraband

Couples Retreat

The Croods

Daniel Isn’t Real

Dante’s Peak

Dazed And Confused

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Fate Of The Furious

First Blood

Forrest Gump

Friday

The Friday After Next

Furious 7

Goodfellas

Hall Pass

The High Note(OTT Exclusive)

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hotel Transylvania (OTT Exclusive)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (OTT Exclusive)

I Am Woman

Iris

King Kong

The King of Staten Island (OTT Exclusive)

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde

Liar, Liar

Making Babies

Mission: Impossible

Next Friday

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Ray

Repo Men

Robin Hood (2010)

Role Models

Sausage Party (OTT Exclusive)

Self/Less

Semi-Pro

Sisters

Street Fighter

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (OTT Exclusive)

Titanic

Tropic Thunder

The Turning (OTT Exclusive)

Twister

War Of The Worlds

Waterworld

Whitey: United States Of America V James Bulger

Love Island USA, Season 7 Episode 26

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 2 (Bravo)

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 (Oxygen)

Yes, Chef!, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

July 2 (Wednesday)

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 – Finale (E!)

U.S. Women’s Soccer – USA vs. Canada (Spanish)

July 3 (Thursday)

The American Society Of Magical Negroes (OTT Exclusive)

Love Island USA, Season 7 Episode 27

Poker Face, Season 2 Episode 11

Tour De France: Beyond the Podium begins

July 4 (Friday)

Curry Inc: The Business of Stephen Curry (CNBC)

Love Island USA, Season 7 Episode 28

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

Wawa Welcome America (NBC Philadelphia)

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 5

July 5 (Saturday)

Love Island USA, Season 7 Episode 29

SuperMotocross World Championships – RedBud

USATF – Prefontaine Classic

Tour de France

Lance Armstrong Tour de France Podcast

July 6 (Sunday)

Love Island USA, Season 7 Episode 30

She Said (OTT Exclusive)

Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge

July 7 (Monday)

Love Island USA, Season 7 Episode 31

July 8 (Tuesday)

Love Island USA, Season 7 Episode 32

Survival Mode, Season 1 (NBC)

July 10 (Thursday)

Love Island USA, Season 7 Episode 33

Poker Face, Season 2 Episode 12 (Finale)

Puma NXTPRO

The Great Debaters (OTT Exclusive)

July 11 (Friday)

Drop (OTT Exclusive)

Friends The Next Chapter, Season 3 (LEGO)

Love Island USA, Season 7 Episode 34

The Real Housewives Of Orange County, Season 19 (Bravo)

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 6

American Century Championship begins

World Aquatics Championships begins

July 12 (Saturday)

Love Island USA, Season 7 Episode 35

SuperMotocross World Championships – Spring Creek

NXT Great American Bash

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

IMSA – Chevrolet Grand Prix

MotoAmerica Superbike Championship – Speedfast at Monterey

July 13 (Sunday)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 7 Episode 36 (Finale)

WWE Evolution

July 14 (Monday)

Kings Court, Season 1 (Bravo)

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Seasons 16 to 17 (WeTV)

July 15 (Tuesday)

Bahar: Esencia de Mujer, Season 1 (Telemundo)

July 16 (Wednesday)

Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Season 1 (E!)

The Open Championship (Golf) begins

July 17 (Thursday)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 Episode 2

July 18 (Friday)

Transplant, Season 4 – Finale (NBC)

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 7

U.S. Girls Junior Amateur begins

July 19 (Saturday)

Violent Night (OTT Exclusive)

SuperMotocross World Championships – Washougal

U.S. Classic and Hopes Championships

Breeders' Cup Challenge Series – Haskell Stakes

World Matchplay Darts begins

July 20 (Sunday)

Rizzoli & Isles, Season 1–7 (TNT)

Puma NXTPRO

July 23 (Wednesday)

The Valley After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

July 24 (Thursday)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 Episode 3

July 25 (Friday)

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 8

U.S. Junior Amateur begins

July 26 (Saturday)

Premier League Summer Series

Senior Open Championship begins

July 27 (Sunday)

Tár (OTT Exclusive)

July 28 (Monday)

Adaptive: Paris (Vitium Productions LLC)

Unlocked, Season 2 (CNBC)

July 29 (Tuesday)

Unknown Serial Killers of America, Season 1 (Oxygen)

July 30 (Wednesday)

Destination X, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 4 (Telemundo)

Premier League Summer Series

July 31 (Thursday)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 Episode 4

Twisted Metal, Season 2 (Peacock Original)

NFL Hall of Fame Game – Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Follow to get more updates on all your favorite TV shows and movies on Peacock as 2024 progresses.

