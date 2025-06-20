5 chilling details about Lisa Rosenthal's murder 

Lisa Rosenthal, a 40-year-old single mother, was found stabbed to death in her Alpharetta, Atlanta home on January 12, 2006, a case that exposed a calculated killer among her trusted circle. Her murder, uncovered by her sons noticing missing gaming devices, led to the arrest of Charles Lendelle Carter, a chef linked through a friend.

The Real Murders of Atlanta, season 3, episode 19, airing on Oxygen on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 9/8c, explores the investigation, Carter’s confessions to multiple killings, and the devastating impact on Rosenthal’s family. Viewers can stream the episode on the Oxygen App or Peacock.

Five chilling details from the Lisa Rosenthal murder case

1) Did Lisa Rosenthal know the murderer?

Lisa Rosenthal was found dead in her house (Image via Unsplash/ @Roman Rezor)

As reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Lisa Rosenthal’s condo on Red Deer Way showed no evidence of forced entry, suggesting she knew her killer. She was found stabbed multiple times on January 12, 2006, and her death initially baffled investigators.

The absence of broken locks or windows pointed to someone familiar, later identified as Charles Lendelle Carter, a chef who dated her friend. This detail underscored the betrayal, as Rosenthal likely opened her door to Carter, unaware of his intent. The lack of forced entry shifted the investigation to her social connections, revealing a hidden danger.

2) Pawnshop receipt as key evidence

A pawnshop receipt led to the culprit (Image via Unsplash/ @Jack Dixon)

A pawnshop receipt for a stolen DVD, signed by Carter and bearing Rosenthal’s younger son’s fingerprint, was crucial in solving the case, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's report. After her sons noticed missing gaming devices, police traced the pawned item to Carter, linking him directly to the crime scene.

This small clue, found days after the murder, transformed the investigation from a possible burglary to a targeted killing. The receipt’s discovery highlighted the meticulous police work by detectives Glenn Kalish and Michael Lindstrom in cracking the case.

3) Carter’s confessions on murders

Charles Lendelle Carter confessed to four murders (Image via Pexels/@Kindel Media)

During interrogations, Carter confessed to not only Rosenthal’s murder but also three others: Apriel Allen (2004, Atlanta), Angela Thayer Green (2005, Norcross), and Michael Leon Sneed (1992, DeKalb). Describing himself as a “monster” with “urges,” as per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's reporting, he revealed a pattern of targeting vulnerable people.

These confessions, made to Fulton County detectives, exposed Carter as a serial killer, broadening the case’s scope. His admissions linked previously unconnected crimes, revealing a chilling history of violence across metro Atlanta.

4) Brutal nature of the attack

Lisa Rosenthal was found dead with multiple stabs (Image via Unsplash/ @ Ethan Rougon)

Lisa Rosenthal was stabbed several times in her arms, face, and back, and a life-threatening wound punctured her left lung and heart. The medical examiner verified that she succumbed to these wounds on January 12, 2006.

The brutality of the assault, as narrated in police reports, suggested personal motives, though the precise reasons for Carter's actions were undetermined. The attack left her condo in shambles, shocking her sons, who found her corpse. This brutality highlighted the case’s tragic intensity for Alpharetta’s community.

5) How the case impacted Rosenthal’s sons

Lisa Rosenthal was found dead on January 12, 2006 (Image via Unsplash/ @Tingey Injury Law Firm)

As reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Lisa Rosenthal’s two teenage sons found their mother’s body after noticing missing gaming systems, a discovery that left them devastated. Orphaned by her death, they faced emotional trauma, later channeling their grief into advocating for violent crime awareness, as noted in archival reports.

The case’s impact extended beyond the crime, reshaping their lives and exposing the vulnerability of single-parent households. Their role in noticing the theft triggered the investigation, adding a poignant layer to the tragedy.

To learn more about the case, watch The Real Murders of Atlanta, season 3, episode 19, on Oxygen on June 21, 2025, at 9/8c.

