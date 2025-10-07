  • home icon
What time will 9-1-1 season 9 release on ABC? U.S. release timings explored

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 07, 2025 12:09 GMT
9-1-1 returns to ABC for season 9 (Image via Hulu)
9-1-1 returns to ABC for season 9 (Image via Hulu)

9-1-1 season 9 is coming sooner than expected, with the new season coming a week earlier than its previously scheduled premiere. It's still part of ABC's Thursday lineup, but, instead of October 16, 9-1-1 season 9 premieres on October 9, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.

Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Aisha Hinds, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, and Ryan Guzman return to the hit procedural drama with new stories and new emergencies. And for the first time, they are not only dealing with heart-stopping situations in Los Angeles, but a crisis in outer space too.

A crisis from above aside, there is plenty to expect from the new season following the major turning point in 9-1-1 season 8, after Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) passed away. The grief of losing him is still fresh for Station 118, and the team will have to deal with losing him while a new leader steps up and they continue saving lives.

9-1-1 season 9 U.S. release date and time revealed

9-1-1 season 9 is set to premiere with the first episode, titled Eat the Rich, dropping on Thursday, October 9, 2025. It will kick off ABC's Thursday nighttime programming at 8:00 pm Eastern Time and will be followed by the series premieres of the pilot season of 9-1-1: Nashville and Grey's Anatomy season 22.

Below is the table for the complete release timings of the upcoming premiere in six major time zones in the US.

Region/Time ZoneRelease DateRelease Time
Hawaii Standard TimeThursday, October 9, 20252:00 PM
Alaska Daylight TimeThursday, October 9, 2025
4:00 PM
Pacific Daylight TimeThursday, October 9, 2025
5:00 PM
Mountain Daylight TimeThursday, October 9, 2025
6:00 PM
Central Daylight TimeThursday, October 9, 2025
7:00 PM
Eastern TimeThursday, October 9, 2025
8:00 PM
How many episodes will there be in 9-1-1 season 9

Like the previous season, season 9 of 9-1-1 will return to ABC with another 18 episodes, with the first on arriving on the premiere date. A new episode is expected to be released on the channel every Thursday at the same time until the finale.

The first seven episodes of the series are scheduled for release from October to November 2025. Meanwhile, the second half of the season is expected to be released in 2026 following a mid-season break.

Is 9-1-1 season 9 only on ABC?

While the new season of 9-1-1 exclusively airs on ABC on Thursday nights, there's another way for fans to watch the new episodes of the series if they can't catch it live on TV. Every new episode of the procedural drama will be streaming on Hulu every Friday, one day after it premieres on ABC.

Previous seasons of 9-1-1 can also be watched on Hulu for those in the US and on Disney+ for international audiences.

What to expect from 9-1-1 season 9 premiere?

It's expected to kick off with the aftermath of Nash's death from season 8, with Station 118 returning with two major plot lines. Still feeling the loss of their leader, the team comes together to honor the Captain and dedicate the firehouse in his memory.

Meanwhile, as part of the weekly, case-based storyline of the procedural drama, 118 will be dealing with an unprecedented life-or-death emergency. It involves a billionaire tech giant. Besides the storylines teased in the synopsis, season 9 will also bring two of 118's team members to space, as teased in the trailer.

In what looks like the show's version of the all-female Blue Origin space flight, Hen and Athena find themselves in the middle of a chaotic space journey. A geomagnetic storm hits shortly after their launch. Meanwhile, chaos also ensues in Los Angeles as a result of the geo storm.

Catch 9-1-1 season 9 premiere on ABC on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

