What time will Chad Powers season 1 be released on Hulu? U.S. release timings explored

Chad Powers season 1 is all set to unleash chaos and comedy on Hulu. Glen Powell brings a unique story of redemption with a twist through the upcoming series releasing on Hulu.

Ad

Second chances bring hope and opportunities, but for Russ Holliday, they bring risks and confusion. His past mistake puts a pause on his promising career as a quarterback. Eight years later, Russ gets another unusual chance to resume with the new persona of Chad Powers.

Chad Powers season 1 is set to premiere with two episodes on September 30, 2025, at 12 am PT / 3 am ET on Hulu.

Chad Powers season 1 episodes 1 and 2 U.S. release date and time

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Powell's Russ Holliday has lots of surprises and adventures to showcase in Chad Powers season 1. The character gives another chance to his sporting career through a unique transformation. But a change of look and name is not as simple as the series covers all the consequences of this unusual decision by the titular character.

Ad

Trending

The series is set to release the first two episodes on September 30, 2025. The episodes will be available to stream on Hulu at 12 am PT / 3 am ET, as most new titles on the platform usually release at that time slot.

Season 1 will consist of a total of six episodes, with new episodes releasing every week until October 28, 2025. International viewers can also watch the new and upcoming episodes of the show on Disney+.

Ad

Also read: What is the real-life inspiration behind Chad Powers season 1? Details explored

Where to watch Chad Powers season 1 episodes 1 and 2?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Chad Powers season 1 will premiere with the first two episodes on Hulu in the United States. Viewers can also tune in to the streaming platform every Tuesday to catch the new episodes of the series.

Ad

For the users who are yet to subscribe to Hulu, there are several plans and offers to consider. An ad-inclusive plan can be opted for at the monthly price of $9.99 or the annual price of $99.99. To stream without ad interruptions, users can opt for an ad-free plan priced at $18.99/month.

In addition to these options, users can also explore various bundle subscription plans for the platform. These plans provide access to Hulu, along with other prominent services, including Live TV, Disney+, ESPN+, and more. Interested viewers can check the pricing options and offers for these plans.

Ad

What to expect from Chad Powers season 1 episodes 1 and 2?

Cast members at the red carpet premiere of the series (Image via Getty)

Russ Holliday had a bright future as a quarterback in the upcoming series, but things took a turn when a huge mistake in a match washed it all away. With fingers pointed at him by all the fans of the sport, Russ' career pauses abruptly. However, the protagonist did not give up on the sport eight years after the incidents. Episodes 1 and 2 may introduce the protagonist and touch upon this tragic experience in his life.

Ad

Furthermore, when Russ learns about the tryouts for South Georgia's team, he changes his look through prosthetics and adopts a new name to give his career another chance. This marks the birth of Chad Powers, whose unique journey will be followed through the upcoming six-episode series. Viewers can expect to get a glimpse of this unique transformation and Russ/Chad's unique adventures in the first two episodes.

The official description of the series reads as follows:

Ad

"Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers - a talented oddball who walks on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish."

The series is inspired by Eli Manning's prank for his show, Eli's Places season 2, in 2022. Viewers can expect unique characters, complications, and chaos to come ahead in the titular character's story.

Ad

Also read: How many episodes will there be in Chad Powers season 1? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Watch Chad Powers season 1 on Hulu and Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More