Chad Powers season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Chad Powers season 1 is Hulu's upcoming sports comedy series. Taking second chances to another level, the show will follow Glen Powell's character, Russ Holiday, and his journey as a quarterback.

Ad

The talented player's football career takes a tragic turn due to a big mistake. Not being able to move on from the sport, Russ takes an uncommon path to achieve his dreams. He goes undercover as Chad Powers, joining South Georgia's college team. Confusions and challenges keep chasing him, with the show exploring how his unusual move at redemption unfolds further.

Chad Powers season 1 will release on September 30, 2025, on Hulu.

Exact release date for Chad Powers season 1, and how many episodes will there be in the series

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@hulu)

After a grave mistake that changes his career's trajectory, Chad Powers season 1 explores Russ Holiday's hilarious attempt to return to football eight years later. With prosthetics and a fake name, the character goes through unique adventures and more for the sake of his passion.

Ad

Trending

The series will release on September 30, 2025. Viewers will see Russ bear the pain of his actions that cost him his football career. This further pushes him to take the persona of Chad Powers and play again as a quarterback.

As reported by Deadline, it will have a total of six episodes. The show will premiere with two episodes, with new episodes releasing on Tuesdays. Each episode will bring the twists and turns that Russ/Chad encounter in his unusual sporting career.

Ad

Where to watch Chad Powers season 1?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@hulu)

Chad Powers season 1 explores the themes of redemption, passion, and perseverance. As Russ's shining fate as a quarterback crashes down after a big blunder, his disguised comeback takes the central focus in the series. His persona as Chad Powers keeps his coach and others in doubt about what hides behind the player.

Ad

The series will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu. For the viewers who are yet to subscribe to the streaming platform, there are multiple plans and options to consider. A Hulu with ads plan is available for the monthly price of $9.99 and the annual price of $99.99. For ad-free streaming, the plan costs $18.99/month.

Hulu also has several bundling options with Live TV and other streaming platforms such as Disney+, ESPN+, and more. Interested users can check the details of these plans as well.

Ad

All cast members in Chad Powers season 1 and their characters in the series

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@hulu)

Chad Powers season 1 centers around the character of Russ Holiday, who takes unusual steps in his career, making a return as Chad Powers. The role of Russ/ Chad is played by American actor Glen Powell. From Chad Radwell in Scream Queens (2015-2016) to Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin in Top Gun: Maverick (2022), Powell has played varied roles throughout his career.

Ad

Several other prominent cast members appear in the series and play a significant part in Russ Holiday's journey as Chad Powers. Some of the stars and their characters in the show are listed below:

Perry Mattfeld as Ricky

Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd

Wynn Everett as Tricia

Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny

Steven Zahn as Jake Hudson

Toby Huss as Mike Holiday

Clayne Crawford as Coach Dobbs

What to expect from Chad Powers season 1?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@hulu)

Chad Powers season 1 revolves around the risky chances and hilarious actions that the titular character takes for his football career. Viewers can expect thrilling moments and funny developments to come ahead in the six-episode journey of Chad Powers.

Ad

Russ Holiday was an ace quarterback at the start of his career. With many having high hopes for him, a tragedy strikes him as he makes a big mistake during a match. This crumbles his career down, with people pointing fingers at him for his actions.

Eight years later, unable to move on from football, the character learns about tryouts for South Georgia's team and thinks of taking another shot at his career. But his approach to a comeback is rather uncommon. He decides to transform himself and try his luck with a different look and a new name, Chad Powers. Powell's character talks about this new look and says in the trailer:

Ad

"South Georgia is having open tryouts? I am going to do a Mrs. Doubtfire, but with football.”

How this decision pans out and what it brings ahead for Russ will be explored in detail in the upcoming series.

Final Thoughts

Chad Powers season 1 brings a unique tale with an intriguing real-life inspiration. In 2022, American football quarterback Eli Manning played at a tryout at Penn State in complete disguise using prosthetics. As it all was being followed by a camera crew, viewers knew about Manning's move and watched as others on the field discovered his real identity in surprise.

Ad

The brief incident became the basis for Chad Powers season 1, with the entire story building around Russ's second chance at the sport with a new look. Chad's use of prosthetics and a new name will bring more challenges in the series, leading to risky consequences and comical cover-ups.

Watch Chad Powers on Hulu from September 20, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More