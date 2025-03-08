What time will Common Side Effects episode 7 be released on Adult Swim? Release timings for all regions

It's Sunday tomorrow, and fans can expect the brand-new Common Side Effects episode 7 to finally premiere. The episode, Blowfish, will premiere on the Network on March 9, 2025, and pick up from the cliffhanger fans left on last week. Not only that, but it will also further the conspiracy that is spinning in the show's universe regarding the mushrooms.

However, there is also the question of at what time will Common Side Effects episosde 7 premiere on the network. Well, fans can tune in for it when it premieres at 11:30 pm Eastern Standard Time. The episode will premiere at the same time as every other episode of the show.

Release timing for Common Side Effects episode 7 in all regions explored

As previously stated, Common Side Effects episosde 7 will premiere at 11:30 pm Eastern Standard Time in the United States of America on Adult Swim on Sunday, March 9, 2025. However, the show will premiere at a different time in different regions. The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region.

Episode Release Date Time Zone Episode Release Time Sunday, March 9, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday, March 9, 2025 Mountain Time 09:30 pm Sunday, March 9, 2025 Central Time 10:30 pm Sunday, March 9, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 pm

Where to watch Common Side Effects episode 7?

Fans can tune in for Common Side Effects episode 7 exclusively on Adult Swim on March 9, 2025, in the United States of America. However, if fans miss the initial broadcast of the show, then they can wait for a day and catch the episode on the Max streaming service.

To watch the show on Max, fans will require a valid subscription to the service. For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available to them at no further cost.

Is there a preview for Common Side Effects episode 7?

A preview for Common Side Effects episode 7 aired following the premiere of episode 6 last week. While the preview was brief, it only revealed that Cecily was meeting Frances in her office for something. Aside from that, not much was revealed. However, fans can certainly expect to see more going into the episode.

Fans can also expect to see exactly what happened with Marshall following the encounter with the assassin as episode 6 also ended on a cliffhanger.

A recap of Common Side Effects episode 6

Expand Tweet

The episode begins with a hired gun of Jonas getting himself arrested. Viewers then follow Marshall in prison who learns that he has been denied bail as forces bigger than him want him to be there. Copano and Harrington are also called to Washington by Cecil to discuss the situation with Marshall and they tell her that the remaining mushrooms may be with Frances.

Frances then decides to meet Marshall in jail and tells him that Reutical may be able to help them with the mushrooms. However, Marshall strongly objects to the idea. However, Frances still goes ahead with the plan and takes the mushrooms to Rick's office against Marshall's wishes. However, Heldi visits Marshall in jail and warns him about Frances.

Marshall then uses the prison phone to call Reutical and ask for Frances, and he then learns that Frances lied to him about her job. The episode then ends with an assassin trying to kill Marshall with the screen cutting to black.

For further updates on Common Side Effects episode 7, stay tuned with us.

