Common Side Effects episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Common Side Effects episode 7 is all set to premiere this coming Sunday, March 9. Following the events of last week, fans will certainly want to tune in to know what happens after the cliffhanger that the show left many on - and to do that they can do so by tuning in for the show on Adult Swim when it premieres on the network on March 9, 2025.

Ad

Common Side Effects episode 7 will be titled Blowfish, and going into it fans can certainly expect many questions to be answered. As the show has entered its second half and is building up to a suspenseful payoff, fans can certainly expect to see some heavy character revelations and developments as the narrative further dives into the conspiracy of the mushrooms.

What time will Common Side Effects episode 7 premiere?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Common Side Effects episode 7 will premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 11:30 pm Eastern Standard Time in the United States of America. However, the show will premiere at a different time in different regions. The table below will tell fans when they can expect the show to premiere in their region.

Episode Release Date Time Zone Episode Release Time Sunday, March 9, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday, March 9, 2025 Mountain Time 09:30 pm Sunday, March 9, 2025 Central Time 10:30 pm Sunday, March 9, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 pm

Ad

Where to watch Common Side Effects episode 7?

Fans can tune in for Common Side Effects episode 7 on March 9, 2025, exclusively on the Adult Swim network. However, if fans miss the initial broadcast of the show, then the episode will be available to watch on Max the next day.

However, to watch the show on Max, fans will require a valid subscription to the service. For those who already have a subscription to Max, the show will be available at no further cost.

Ad

Common Side Effects episode 6 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

The episode begins with a hired gun by Jonas getting himself arrested. It then shows Marshall in jail and him meeting a lawyer who informs him that he won't be getting bail as powerful forces are working against him. At the same time, Copano and Harrington are called to Washington where they meet Cecily who asks them to reveal what went down with Marshall.

They reveal that he was arrested by police while Frances may have the mushrooms and they are let go then. Frances then decides what to do with the mushrooms and decides to meet Marshall in jail. She does recommend him that they can seek out Reutical to help out with the mushrooms, but Marshall immediately disagrees with doing so.

Ad

However, Frances still decides to go ahead with the plan and takes the mushrooms to Rick. Cecily calls up Jonas and lets him know about the situation as well while Copano and Harrington are split up. Heldi visits Marshall in jail and tells him that Frances may be working with Reutical.

This leads to Marshall looking into Frances himself and discovering that Frances does indeed work for Reutical. However, at the end of the episode, he faces another assassination attempt and the episode cuts to black.

Ad

What can fans expect from Common Side Effects episode 7?

Ad

Going into Common Side Effects episode 7, fans can certainly expect to see how Marshall gets out of this situation that he is in. Given that the mid-season trailer for the show did confirm that Marshall will still be alive, fans can certainly expect him to not bite the dust this soon.

Aside from that, fans can expect to see Frances deal with the consequences of her actions as well while Copano and Harrington will delve further into the conspiracy of the mushroom.

For further updates on the show, stay tuned with us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE