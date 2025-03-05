What time will House of David Season 1 Episode 4 be available to watch? Release timings for all regions

House of David Season 1 Episode 4 is set to air on March 6, 2025, at 3 am ET exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. House of David Season 1 Episode 4 will be available to stream on Prime Video, just like the other episodes. It will tell the next exciting part of the story of David, the second King of Israel.

The show delves deep into David's rise to power after being anointed by Samuel the prophet. Under fresh challenges and deeper understanding of David's character, this episode, The Song of Moses, keeps exploring the complexity of his path. The episode centers on his challenges and choices as leader of Israel, setting the stage for future plot developments.

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on your location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

House of David Season 1 Episode 4 release time for all regions

Though the exact time will vary depending on the location, House of David Season 1 Episode 4 will be broadcast globally simultaneously. Here are the release timings for major regions in the USA:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 6, 2025 3:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) March 6, 2025 2:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 6, 2025 1:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 6, 2025 12:00 AM

The episode will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, so viewers in these regions can tune in to the platform at the specified times.

Expected plot of House of David Season 1 Episode 4

In House of David Season 1 Episode 4, the story seems to continue to follow David’s journey to kingship. David's position as the anointed king becomes clearer as Saul's mental state collapses from pride and disobedience.

Particularly as David's relationships with his family and Saul grow more strained, the episode looks at his inner conflicts and his difficulties in following God's will.

David has not had easy access to the throne. While David's path is full of political and personal obstacles, Saul's rule is disintegrating. As David gets ready for the obligations ahead, the episode centers on his development—as a leader and personally as well.

During this difficult time, Samuel helps David cope with his destiny, deepening their relationship. Saul and David's tension builds, setting the stage for future conflicts.

Production, direction, and cast of House of David Season 1

House of David Season 1 is directed by Jon Gunn and developed by Jon Erwin. The production is handled by The Wonder Project in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios. Filming took place in Greece in 2024, with a backdrop that complements the biblical story of David’s rise to power.

Michael Iskander plays David in House of David while Ayelet Zurer plays David's complex but supporting mother, Queen Ahinoam. Stephen Lang plays Samuel, a guiding man in David's life.

Ali Suliman stars as King Saul, the jealous and progressively unhinged tyrant. Renowned for his commanding presence, Martyn Ford plays Goliath, whose looming threat will shortly define David's life.

What happened in House of David premiere episodes?

Home of David begins with a young, humble shepherd named David, whom Samuel chooses to be Israel's king. As shown in these episodes, King Saul falls from grace for disobeying God. David, a non-royal hero, replaces Saul.

The early challenges David faces include running from his brother Eliab and confronting a lion that killed his mother. The premiere episodes establish the foundation for David’s future challenges, including his eventual confrontation with Goliath.

House of David Season 1 Episodes 1, 2, and 3 are now streaming on Prime Video.

