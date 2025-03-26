What time will House of David season 1 episode 7 be available to watch? Release timings for all regions

House of David season 1 episode 7 is set to premiere on March 27, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. The episode will be available at 3:00 AM ET, but the release time will vary based on your time zone. Fans of Prime Video can view every prior episode of the series, thus allowing them a chance to catch up before the next one releases.

House of David season 1 episode 7 will explore David and Saul's growing tensions. David faces supernatural challenges like Goliath and his Giants, creating political drama and emotional depth. As he faces a crumbling kingdom, his loyalty will be tested, and more action will ensue.

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on your location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

House of David season 1 episode 7 release time for all regions

As mentioned earlier, the release time for House of David season 1 episode 7 varies depending on your location. Below is a table showing the release timings for major regions in the USA:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 27, 2025 3:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) March 27, 2025 2:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 27, 2025 1:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 27, 2025 12:00 AM

The plot of House of David season 1 episode 7

House of David season 1 episode 7, David and Goliath Part 1, takes a dramatic turn as David faces political and emotional challenges. He must choose between his loyalty to King Saul and his inevitable rise to power as his mental state deteriorates. The episode shows his conflict between duty and his destiny as King of Israel.

The episode also introduces heightened stakes, with the supernatural forces of Goliath and his Giants threatening David’s journey. As political tensions rise and Israel faces an uncertain future, the episode sets the stage for significant confrontations. Fans can expect to see a mix of action, drama, and intense character development as the story unfolds.

Production, direction, and cast of House of David season 1

House of David is directed by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn, two filmmakers known for their gripping storytelling and ability to bring historical drama to life. Jon Erwin, Lloyd Walker, Gunn, Rosenblatt, Oakes, and Frislev executive produce the series.

House of David stars Michael Iskander as David. The cast also includes Stephen Lang, Ayelet Zurer, Indy Lewis, Ethan Kai, and Martyn Ford. Ali Suliman plays the role of King Saul. Martyn Ford, known for his size, plays Goliath.

What happened in episode 6?

House of David season 1 episode 6, titled Giants Awakened, explores the deepening political instability in Israel, with King Saul’s deteriorating mental state and David’s rising challenges.

The episode ends with significant events that will shape Israel’s future. The death of Orpah, the Giants’ mother, is a major turning point.

Orpah’s death triggers Goliath’s grief, leading to a surge of vengeance from the Giants. This escalation cements the Giants as a powerful threat to Israel's stability. Goliath's wrath and his quest for vengeance will only intensify, directly impacting David’s path to the throne.

This episode also shows King Saul's mental breakdown. He becomes desperate and consults a witch due to his paranoia and ambition. David's role in Israel's future becomes more complicated as he navigates the volatile political landscape. Being aware of his destiny tests his internal struggles and loyalty to Saul.

Ending on a suspenseful cliffhanger, the episode paves the way for the next battles. Under Goliath's leadership, the Giants are now a strong force; Saul's kingdom is about to fall. David's pursuit of power faces both human and supernatural obstacles, so the ending of the episode increases the stakes for him.

House of David season 1 episode 7 will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

