House of David season 1 episode 6 ending explained: How does the death of Orpah affect the Giants?

House of David season 1 episode 6, titled Giants Awakened, premiered on March 20, 2025. This episode continues David's journey through the unstable political landscape of ancient Israel.

The episode explores King Saul's failing mental state and David's growing difficulties as his ascent to power picks up. The episode is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video with 4K/UHD quality. Yidio also gives access to the episode via its platform for those without Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from House of David season 1 episode 6. Reader's discretion is advised.

In House of David season 1 episode 6, David grapples with his role in Israel’s future while King Saul becomes increasingly paranoid and desperate. A major conflict between Saul's failing rule and Goliath's Giants concludes the episode. This episode sets up major political and supernatural conflicts that will shape Israel's future.

The death of Orpah incites vengeance among the Giants, especially Goliath, who is grieving over his mother's loss. This escalates the conflict and solidifies the Giants' position as a major threat to Israel's future.

House of David looks at David's climb from small shepherd to King of Israel. As conflicts between Saul and David arise, the story abounds in political intrigue, treachery, and divine intervention. The sixth episode, Giants Awakened, marks a turning point as both human and supernatural powers join to try David's fate.

The end of House of David season 1 episode 6: A New Alliance or a Darker Path?

A still from House of David season 1 episode 6 (Image via Prime Video)

The dramatic ending of House of David season 1 episode 6 is filled with high stakes. Political instability increases as King Saul's mental state deteriorates. King Achish of Gath includes the Giants, led by Goliath, in the conflict.

Israel's alliance with the Philistines could be disastrous because supernatural beings are now real. The episode ends with Saul's mental breakdown and Doeg's murder of Orpah, the Giants' mother, as a house hit. The death of Orpah triggers a series of violent events that will shape David's future.

The ending also sees Jonathan traveling to Mount Sinai, where he faces disturbing visions of the downfall of his father and his own possible fate. With enemies closing in and a powerful new threat on the horizon, the show leaves viewers wondering whether David will be able to seize control before it’s too late.

Political instability and growing tensions

A still from House of David season 1 episode 6 (Image via Prime Video)

As House of David season 1 episode 6 unfolds, King Saul’s psychological decline becomes evident. His obsession with power and his jealousy of David’s talents fuel his paranoia, affecting his judgment and interactions with his closest allies.

Saul's desperate attempts to keep the throne lead to disastrous decisions like summoning a witch to solve his problems. David, caught in this political chaos, must accept his situation. The show depicts David's struggle to stay true to his principles in a dangerous political environment.

This episode brings a boiling point for the conflict between Saul and David. David's allegiance to the king is put under pressure as Saul gets more and more unhinged.

Saul calls David, and during a tense moment, Saul shows his jealousy and annoyance about the simple life David formerly led. This sequence highlights David's modest beginnings in sharp contrast to Saul's corrupted rule. David loves Saul personally, but their relationship starts to fray.

The Giants' awakening and the threat to Israel

A still from House of David season 1 episode 6 (Image via Prime Video)

The most shocking element of House of David Season 1 episode 6 is the introduction of the Giants, led by Goliath. King Achish of the Philistines forms an alliance with these mythical beings, including the formidable Goliath, as a way to solidify his power.

The Giants, whose origins trace back to the Nephilim, are described as supernatural beings born from fallen angels. Their immense strength makes them an incredibly dangerous force. As Achish welcomes the Giants into his fold, he faces a moral dilemma when Orpah demands that Goliath be given the throne if Achish is to maintain their loyalty.

A still from House of David season 1 episode 6 (Image via Prime Video)

The Giants have a major part in the episode not only for their physical might but also for their symbolic value in the narrative. They stand for an otherworldly force that might eclipse Israel's ongoing political movements.

Goliath's wrath grows after his mother passes questions about the Giants' loyalty to Achish. David's road to the throne will be impacted by their actions, which also highlight the nature of power and allegiance in this complex society.

Saul's mental decline

A still from House of David season 1 episode 6 (Image via Prime Video)

In the midst of growing chaos, King Saul’s deteriorating mental state becomes a focal point of House of David season 1 episode 6. His mystery illness, which appears to be psychological and supernatural, undermines his leadership. As Saul becomes paranoid, he orders an attack on David, believing David's rise threatens his throne.

This chapter shows Saul's desperate attempt to maintain control as his mind spirals into madness. His mental instability and physical decline make him a volatile leader who cannot navigate the complex political landscape.

Saul’s relationship with his son Jonathan also becomes strained as Jonathan begins to question his father’s ability to lead. Jonathan is loyal to Saul and God, but he struggles between his fatherly duty and his growing sense of destiny.

Jonathan visits Samuel to resolve this conflict and find out Israel's future. Samuel's prophecy about a new king foreshadows Saul's downfall and David's rise, setting the stage for the ultimate father-son conflict.

David's internal struggles and growing leadership

A still from House of David season 1 episode 6 (Image via Prime Video)

In House of David season 1 episode 6, David experiences a great deal of internal turmoil. David must balance his modest upbringing with his developing position as Israel's future leader as he deals with obstacles from both inside and outside the country.

David's refusal to be completely honest about his past adds layers to his character, and the political realities of their world complicate his relationship with Princess Mychal. Even though his relationship with Mychal is deepening, David knows that he must continue to prioritize the greater good, even if it means sacrificing something in his personal life.

David leaves the palace at the end of the episode since he understands his road to power is not free from challenges. Though their love seems improbable in their turbulent environment, his rejection of Princess Mir's advances emphasizes even more his commitment to Mychal.

With the Giants ready to enter the fight and Saul's kingdom on almost certain collapse, David's leaving raises the stakes for Israel's future even more.

Watch all the released episodes of House of David season 1 exclusively on Prime Video.

