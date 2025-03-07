Is House of David on Prime biblically accurate? Fact-checking all important details of the series

The first four episodes of Prime Video’s House of David are out, receiving mixed reviews—89% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter and 60% on the Tomatometer. The series, which premiered on February 27, 2025, follows David’s journey from shepherd to Israel’s second king in 1000 BC, including his battle with Goliath and King Saul’s downfall.

This show is one of many adaptations of biblical stories. However, a common question viewers often have about such adaptations is how accurate they are. Most of the facts and events presented in House of David so far are biblically accurate.

Disclaimer: The article contains heavy spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

How biblically accurate has David's story in House of David been so far?

Michael Iskander as David in House of David (Image via Amazon)

House of David sees David (Michael Iskander) being treated as an outcast by his own family who hold him responsible for his mother's death. A reason behind his mistreatment is that he is a Gentile like his mother. By the end of episode 1 titled A Shepherd and a King, he managed to kill the lion that had mauled his mother and terrorized his family for years.

This, however, does not help David's case at all as his father, Jesse (Louis Ferreira) continues to harbor a strong dislike for him. David's character is also shown to have a sharp contrast with his brothers' because he is a musician and struggles with guilt and fear.

According to the Bible, David was indeed mistreated by his family and disliked by his father as he was not presented to the prophet Samuel along with his brothers. He was also a musician who wrote psalms.

However, he is not exclusively portrayed as a Gentile in the scripture. The only plausible explanation for him being portrayed as a Gentile is that both his great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, Ruth and Rahab, were Biblical Gentiles.

Another big difference that Biblical David's character has with the one in the show is that he does not seem to struggle with fear and guilt. After all, he kills a lion and a bear, according to the Bible.

How biblically accurate are the other details of the show?

A still from House of David (Image via Amazon)

The storyline involving King Saul (Ali Suliman) is also just like it is in the Bible. Saul's ignorance leads him to disobey God as he not only refrains from destroying all Amalekites but also spares King Agag and his livestock.

This leaves Samuel (Stephen Lang) no option but to confront the King and inform him of God's disapproval and rejection of him as the King of Israel and Judah. This series of events is described in 1 Samuel of the holy scripture.

The scene where Samuel anoints David as the next king of Israel is also taken word for word from 1 Samuel 16. Samuel's character is portrayed in the screen adaptation exactly how it is in the Bible. Even Jonathan, Saul's son, is a Biblically accurate character in the show as he is portrayed as a loyal son. His fate is also tied to David's.

Queen Ahinoam (Ayelet Zurer), Saul's wife, has a detailed character in the show, unlike the Bible where she is only referenced. So, this is one character that has been designed fictionally.

First four episodes of House of David are available for streaming on Prime Video.

