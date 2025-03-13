5 shows to watch if you liked House of David

Created by Jon Erwin and starring Michael Iskander, House of David, is a Christian historical drama. It is inspired from the story of King David from the Bible and chronicles his rise from a humble shepherd to his battle with Goliath.

The show is set in Israel in 1000 BC and Iskander plays the role of David. The series has received praise for its accuracy and faithfulness to the biblical story and its production values and expansive cinematography.

Viewers who enjoyed the Christian historical drama and liked the themes of faith, power, and politics, can check the list below for some similarly-themed shows.

The Chosen, Broken, and other shows like House of David

1) Kings (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Ian McShane and created by Michael Green, this drama series, is a modern retelling of the story of King David. In the show, McShane portrays the role of King Silas, who rules the fictional kingdom of Gilboa. The show chronicles the rise of David Shepherd (Christopher Egan), who like King David from the Bible, rose from a lowly position to become a powerful emperor.

Like House of David, the show is based on the story of David from the Bible. Both shows focus on the rise of a humble man to the greatest seat of power. Both shows deal with ambition, divinity, political dynamics, and themes of leadership.

2) The Chosen (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Dallas Jenkins and starring Jonathan Roumie, this Christian historical drama series, revolves around the life of Jesus Christ (Roumie). The show chronicles the most important events of his life and the miracles and preachings he espoused throughout Judea and Galilee. The series is depicted from the perspective of the people who interacted with him, including his disciples and Roman government officials.

Like House of David, the show is a Christian historical drama and has similar themes of faith and divine purpose. Both shows have Biblical storytelling and complex characters. Both shows focus on personal transformations and divine interventions.

3) The Borgias (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Jeremy Irons and created by Neil Jordan, this historical drama, focusses on the Borgia family in Italy in the times of the Renaissance. The show highlights the unchecked ambition for power in the family, which led them to take up unjust means like bribery, murder, and intimidation, to get their way into the papacy.

Irons plays the role of Rodrigo Borgia who rose to power to become Pope Alexander VI and like House of David, the show is teeming with an ensemble cast and a plot that is driven by politics, historical drama, intrigue, and morality. Both shows have religious overtones and deal with the rise to power.

4) Broken (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Jimmy McGovern and starring Sean Bean, this British drama series revolves around the priest Michael Kerrigan (Bean), who is a Catholic parish in an English city. The show details his personal life and how he overcomes a traumatic past to guide his parishioners in their own trials and challenges.

Like House of David, the show is character intensive and has themes of faith and redemption. Both shows have an emotional hinge and portrays the strength of faith in times of adversity. Both shows have a strong-willed protagonist who overcomes personal crises.

5) A.D. The Bible Continues (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on The New Testament of the Bible and created by Roma Downey and Mark Burnett, this biblical drama series is a sequel to The Bible miniseries and follows up from the movie, Son of God. Starring Adam Levy, Will Thorp, and others, the show focuses on the events that happened after the resurrection of Jesus.

It focuses on the first ten chapters from the Acts of the Apostles and chronicles the challenges that Christ’s disciples faced in spreading his teachings. The show looks at the birth of Christianity. Like House of David, the show is Biblical in nature and has similar themes of perseverance, faith, and political dynamics. Both shows focus on the stories of the Bible.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a show of their liking.

