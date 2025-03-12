What time will House of David Season 1 Episode 5 be available to watch? Release timings for all regions

House of David Season 1 Episode 5, titled The Wolf and the Lion, will be released on March 13, 2025, at 3 AM ET on Prime Video. Every Prime Video member worldwide will be able to stream this episode. Every Thursday, new series episodes drop for streaming.

In House of David Season 1 Episode 5, David faces further challenges as his leadership is tested. The story keeps switching between action and emotion. The plot focuses on David's inner struggles, his relationship with King Saul, and the growing responsibility of being king.

The events occur inside the framework of a kingdom about change. David's road is one of challenges and victories that finally results in important choices influencing his future.

House of David Season 1 Episode 5 release time for all regions

House of David Season 1 Episode 5 will be available at different times depending on the time zone. Below is the release schedule for the United States:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 13, 2025 3 AM Central Standard Time (CST) March 13, 2025 2 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 13, 2025 1 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 13, 2025 12 AM

House of David Season 1 Episode 5 will be available for streaming on Prime Video for users in all regions. This includes major countries like the United States, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

What to expect in House of David Season 1 Episode 5

In House of David Season 1 Episode 5, David finds himself at a crossroads. David, Israel's second king, must fight internal and external battles. Personal issues with King Saul and his followers hinder David's leadership development. David will face victory and vulnerability as he pursues his destiny.

Showing the complexity David faces in juggling the responsibilities of his position as king, this episode explores his faith, loyalty, and leadership more thoroughly. David has to negotiate political as well as personal conflicts that might compromise the stability of his future rule.

Production, direction, and cast of House of David Season 1

Jon Gunn, Justin Rosenblatt, Chad Oakes, and Michael Frislev are the show's executive producers. Jon Erwin and Jonathan Walker also helped make the show. The show's producers are very good at adapting the Bible story of David in a way that is true to the story and has a lot of depth. The show was filmed in Greece in 2024, which resulted in stunning images that really show how the story takes place in ancient times.

The cast of House of David features Michael Iskander as David and Ali Suliman as King Saul. Other notable actors include Ayelet Zurer as Ahinoam, Stephen Lang as Samuel, and Martyn Ford as Goliath. They make the characters come alive and add emotion to the story.

What happened in House of David Season 1 Episode 4

In House of David Season 1 Episode 4, titled The Song of Moses, David, now anointed as the next King of Israel, faces danger as Saul's court becomes increasingly unstable. King Saul summons David, and conflict results between them.

As all is going on, Saul's son Eshbaal causes strife inside the House of Saul that results in his banishment to Endor. Saul notes David's musical ability and starts to bond with his daughter, Mychal. The episode emphasizes David's increasing influence in Israel's future among political intrigue and family drama.

Every released episode of House of David is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video. House of David Season 1 Episode 5 will be releasing on March 13, 2025.

