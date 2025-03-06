House of David season 1 episode 4 ending explained: Why is David summoned to Saul’s court?

House of David season 1 brings a biblical epic to life on Prime Video. The series is based on the story of David, the young shepherd boy destined to become Israel's king. The show premiered on February 27, 2025.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from House of David season 1.

In House of David season 1 episode 4, titled The Song of Moses, the events take an unexpected turn. David is summoned to Saul’s court, not for his anointment as king, but for his musical talents.

David's destiny hangs at the end of the episode as he performs before the despondent King Saul. In the meantime, Eshbaal suffers repercussions for his careless behavior; he is banished to the City of Endor.

The show follows David's rise from shepherd to king, focusing on Saul's court turmoil and his moral and political struggles. As the story goes on, King Saul, his son Eshbaal, and the prophet Samuel fight their fates.

Reason for David's arrival at Saul's court in House of David season 1

A still from House of David season 1 episode 4 (Image via Prime Video)

The ending of House of David season 1 episode 4 offers viewers a mixture of relief and tension. Eliab fears that King Saul called David for a fatal intention based on the prophecy about him ascending to be the next king of Israel. Thus, David's arrival at Saul's court first appears to be a trap. But as it happens, Saul's motivations are rather more ordinary.

As David performs for the king, Saul is fascinated by the music. This crucial point in David's journey shows how he can influence Israel's strongest ruler. It follows Eshbaal, Saul's son, as he pays for his actions.

He is exiled to Endor, leading to the disintegration of Saul's family. Viewers are left wondering how David and Israel will be affected by his position in Saul's court as the episode comes to a close.

The unfolding drama in Saul's court

A still from House of David season 1 episode 4 (Image via Prime Video)

The tension within King Saul's court largely drives the story of House of David season 1 episode 4. David's future becomes unstable once Samuel names him the future king of Israel. David's older brother Eliab advises him to stay calm because Saul will be angry about the anointing. Eliab convinces David to hide Samuel's prophecy to save their family.

David's fate is uncertain at Saul's royal court, Gibeah. He is ready for anything despite his brother's warnings. David is met by military officer Joab in the royal city and taken to Saul. He is shocked that Saul spares him. Saul, tired of his musicians, asks David to play for him, and his music comforts the troubled king, surprising him.

Meanwhile, the House of Saul conflict escalates. An elder from the Tribe of Dan accuses Eshbaal of defiling his daughter, causing a scandal. Legal disputes over the incident threaten Saul's rule.

Eshbaal's recklessness and its consequences hint at Saul's household's demise. Eshbaal's exile to Endor makes David's rise to the throne more obvious, though not easy.

Eshbaal’s fall and its consequences

A still from House of David season 1 episode 4 (Image via Prime Video)

Eshbaal's actions dominate House of David season 1's fourth episode. King Saul's younger son Eshbaal has always been considered odd. The royal family is tense due to his power ambition and lack of accountability. After his father rejects his Gibeah redesign project, Eshbaal's gap with Saul widens.

Yahir commands Eshbaal to marry the woman or die, per Moses. Eshbaal and Yahir's fight escalates, creating a tense scene.

Saul's inability to handle the issue shows his failing rule, so Queen Ahinoam defuses the conflict. Ahinoam used the Law of Moses to exile Eshbaal to Endor, saving him from death. Eshbaal's exile changes the royal family. His exile further weakens Saul and his lineage.

Eshbaal's actions affect the kingdom and threaten Saul's survival. David replaces him in court, setting the stage for a new Israeli leader.

David's role as a musician in Saul’s court

A still from House of David season 1 episode 4 (Image via Prime Video)

Coming to Saul's court changes David's role in the royal household. David called because of his music, but Saul is captivated and trusts him. David plays before Saul, calming the king and showing his softer side. Since she likes David, Princess Mychal helps him perform, giving him confidence.

David's musical career symbolizes his rise from poverty to fame. The young shepherd's court appearance causes conflict, regardless of Saul's fate. The growing love for David could affect Israel's politics.

David's life is precarious despite his court success. Eliab's warnings about telling Saul his true identity persist. David needs to bring a balance to his musical talents with the knowledge that his destiny as Israel's future king could bring both opportunities and threats in Saul's complex court.

The mysterious stranger and Eshbaal’s fate

A still from House of David season 1 episode 4 (Image via Prime Video)

House of David season 1, episode 4 ends with Eshbaal's fate uncertain. A mysterious visitor kills Eshbaal's caravan guards as he is taken to Endor. The stranger invites Eshbaal to follow him, unaware of his identity, and asks about the rescue or escape route.

This surprising turn of events calls into question Saul's allies and Eshbaal's direction. Queen Ahinoam may have devised this plan to save her son. Is there another force that could alter future episodes? The unidentified person takes Eshbaal, leaving his fate and future unknown.

House of David season 1 episodes 1, 2, 3, and 4 are now streaming on Prime Video.

