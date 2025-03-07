House of David season 1 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

House of David season 1 episode 5, titled The Wolf and the Lion, will be released on March 13, 2025, at 3 am ET on Prime Video. The episode will be available for streaming to all Prime Video subscribers, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

The show centers on David's road to kingship and the major obstacles he encounters on that road. From negotiating the intrigue of King Saul's court to facing battles with giants, David's story blends suspense and fate.

The show explores how he changes from a humble shepherd to a man who is destined to be great. David will be put to the test in every way as the second king of Israel, extending from his relationship with King Saul to his own struggle of following his destiny.

Everything to know about House of David season 1 episode 5

Release date and time

Season 1 episode 5 of House of David will be released on March 13, 2025, at 3 am ET on Prime Video. The episode will be available in all regions where Prime Video is available. Here is the release schedule for the major United States regions:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 13, 2025 3 am Central Standard Time (CST) March 13, 2025 2 am Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 13, 2025 1 am Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 13, 2025 12 am

Where to watch

House of David can be seen by viewers exclusively on Prime Video. Smart TVs, cellphones, tablets, and streaming apps like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick are among the several means through which Prime Video can be accessed.

Amazon Prime Video membership starts from $14.99 per month, with Prime Video available for $8.99 per month.

What to expect from House of David season 1 episode 5

In House of David season 1 episode 5, viewers can expect further developments in David's relationship with Saul, as well as his internal battle over the immense responsibility that lies ahead. David continues to grow as a leader, but with each step forward, his path becomes increasingly fraught with tension.

This episode will probe more into David's personal conflicts as he muses over his future. His personal issues comprise the complexity of faith, loyalty, and leadership. Viewers can expect times of triumph and sadness as he tries to negotiate the demands of his faith and relationships.

In this episode, viewers can expect a pivotal moment where David takes a significant step in his leadership journey, which solidifies his place as a future king.

Production, direction, and cast

Jon Erwin, who also serves as an executive producer, co-created House of David along with Jonathan Walker, Jon Gunn, Justin Rosenblatt, Chad Oakes, and Michael Frislev.

Michael Iskander plays the key character, David, in this show, who is a young shepherd meant to be king of Israel. The show also stars Ali Suliman as King Saul, Ayelet Zurer as Ahinoam, Stephen Lang as Samuel, and Martyn Ford as Goliath.

Filming for House of David took place in Greece in 2024.

A quick recap of House of David season 1 episode 4

A still from House of David season 1 episode 4 (Image via Prime Video)

In House of David season 1 episode 4, titled The Song of Moses, David is summoned by King Saul after being anointed as the next king by the prophet Samuel. David is struggling with the weight of his destiny in this episode since Saul's increasing paranoia puts his life in danger. David travels to Gibeah, where he meets Saul and calms the agitated king with music.

Meanwhile, tensions within the House of Saul reach a boiling point. Eshbaal's actions create a divide, and Queen Ahinoam must decide about the future of her son.

All the released episodes of House of David are now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

