Who plays Samuel in House of David? Everything to know about the actor behind this role

House of David is a Prime Video drama series created by Jon Erwin. It is loosely based on the old biblical stories about David, the second king of Israel, and takes place around 1000 B.C.

A trailer for the series was released on Jan 28, 2025, around a month before it was released on the streaming platform on February 27, 2025. The cast of the series includes Michael Iskander, Ali Suliman, Ayelet Zurer, Louis Ferreira, and Martyn Ford in prominent roles.

Stephen Lang will be seen as the prophet Samuel, who is revered in all the Abrahamic faiths. In the trailer, Lang can be seen sporting a big white beard, guiding David.

Stephen Lang plays Samuel in House of David

Stephen Lang in House of David

As mentioned above, Stephen Lang is playing Samuel in Prime Video's new biblical drama. The prophet anointed David as the new king of Israel after the fall of King Saul. In an interview with Forbes, Lang shared his enthusiasm for playing this character. He said,

"I love playing a character who is revered by very, very diverse and sometimes disagreeing parties. It seems to me that it does present, theoretically, an opportunity to bring things together or maybe it’s kind of one of those agree-to-disagree type of deals."

Career achievements

The actor is known globally for playing Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster Avatar. However, the actor has had an incredible career on screen, spanning over four decades.

Starting his stage career in the early 80s, Lang quickly moved towards television and bagged a role alongside Dustin Hoffman in Death of a Salesman. His major film role was as reporter Freddy Lounds in Michael Mann's Manhunter. During the early 90s, the actor became an acclaimed stage actor with projects such as The Speed of Darkness and Hamlet.

His other popular works include Public Enemies, The Men Who Stare at Goats, Conan the Barbarian, and Don't Breathe series.

Personal Life

Stephen Lang is a native New Yorker and the youngest child of the family. After attending multiple schools, he graduated from college in 1973 from Swarthmore College. He is married to Kristina Watson and has four children, one of them being the 11th Inspector General of New York, Lucy Lang.

The complete cast list of House of David

Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the series:

Michael Iskander as David

Ali Suliman as Saul

Ayelet Zurer as Ahinoam

Stephen Lang as Samuel

Louis Ferreira as Jesse

Ethan Kai as Jonathan

Aury Alby as Joab

Ashraf Barhom as Doeg

Sam Otto as Ish-bosheth

Davood Ghadami as Eliab

Alexander Uloom as Achish

Raresh DiMofte as Lahmi

Siir Tilif as Nitzevet

Indy Lewis as Michal

Oded Fehr as Abner

Martyn Ford as Goliath

Yali Topol Margalith as Merab

Nimo Hochenberg as Silas

What is House of David about?

The series aims to tell the popular biblical story of King David, who was the second King of Isreal. The story takes place around 1000 B.C. and chronicles the bravery and courage of David that turned a simple shepherd boy into a powerful King.

The series is available for streaming on Prime Video exclusively. Here's how the platform describes its plot:

"House of David Season One tells the story of the ascent of biblical icon, David, who eventually becomes the most famous king of Israel. The once-mighty King Saul falls victim to his own pride. At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel anoints an outcast teenager as the new king. As one leader falls, another must rise."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on House of David and other upcoming films and TV series.

