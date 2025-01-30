What time will Severance season 2 episode 3 be released on Apple TV+? Release timings for all regions

Severance season 2 episode 3 is set to arrive at 3 am ET on January 31, 2025, on Apple TV+. The third episode from the latest season is titled Who Is Alive? and is directed by Ben Stiller, with Wei-Ning Yu serving as the episode’s writer.

The previous two episodes of Severance season 2 dealt with the repercussions of the overtime contingency on the innies (episode 1) and the outies (episode 2). The third episode seemingly shifts the focus back on the innies as they grapple with the shocking discoveries made during their brief stint in the outside world.

The official logline for Severance season 2 episode 3, as per Apple TV, reads:

"Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan search for answers."

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Severance season 2 episode 3 and reflects the author's opinions.

Release date and time of Severance season 2 episode 3

Severance season 2 episode 3 will arrive at 3 am ET/12 am PT on Apple TV+ exclusively. Below is a schedule of the episode’s release timings across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Friday, January 31, 2025 3 am Central Time Friday, January 31, 2025 2 am Mountain Time Friday, January 31, 2025 1 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, January 31, 2025 8 am Central European Time Friday, January 31, 2025 9 am Eastern European Time Friday, January 31, 2025 10 am Indian Standard Time Friday, January 31, 2025 1:30 pm

A brief recap of Severance season 2 episode 2

Severance season 2 episode 2 revolves entirely around the outies and follows them moments after the end of the overtime contingency. Lumon promptly acts to clean up the mess left behind by the innies' breach of the severance protocol.

At Devon's party, Mark reflects on what his innie revealed, with his sister and brother-in-law. Milchick visits to check if Mark's innie shared anything damaging about the company. When Mark expresses wanting to quit, Milchick offers him a pay raise to stay. Milchick also visits Irving and Dylan, firing them for their innies' involvement in the overtime contingency.

Helly’s outie, Helena Eagan, works on reversing the damage caused to Lumon’s reputation. She films a video taking ownership for her outburst at the Lumon gala that was organized to promote the severance program’s efficacy. In the season 1 finale, her innie had disclosed their dire state to the public, stating that they were tortured and miserable at Lumon.

Furthermore, Helena offers Harmony Cobel a promotion for helping the company stop the overtime contingency in time. But, Cobel rejects the advisory role offered to her, instead asking to have her old job back as the severed floor’s manager. Helena informs her that Milchick has already stepped into that role.

After Mark returns to work in Severance season 2 episode 1, he demands to have his old team members back. Since Lumon can’t afford to lose him before he completes the mysterious Cold Harbor file, it complies and brings back Irving and Dylan, who are happy to have their jobs back. Moreover, Helena joins the MDR team, posing as Helly R., to spy on their actions.

At the end of the episode, the outie Mark confronts his neighbor, Mrs. Selvig, about working at Lumon. During their tense exchange, he gets the strong sense that she knows something important about his dead wife, Gemma. But to Mark's frustration, she drives away without answering any of his questions.

What to expect from Severance season 2 episode 3?

Since the second episode focused entirely on the outies, Severance season 2 episode 3 will most certainly return to Lumon’s severed floor. Mark will continue on his mission to find Ms. Casey, with Helly’s help, unaware that she is Helena Eagan, Jame Eagan’s daughter.

Furthermore, the Cold Harbor file Mark is currently working on is more than halfway done. It holds the keys to Ms. Casey’s whereabouts as well as Lumon’s secret activities. Will Mark and his friends be able to locate Ms. Casey before the file's completion and how will it affect Ms. Casey's fate remains to be seen.

Lastly, the upcoming episode's preview showcases Mark and Helly stumbling upon the secret room where goats are reared. Their presence is one of the show's most puzzling aspects, and hopefully the episode will offer some clues as to their connection to Lumon's activities.

All episodes of Severance seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Apple TV+.

