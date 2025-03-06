What time will Severance season 2 episode 8 be released on Apple TV+? Release timings for all regions

Severance season 2 episode 8 is scheduled to release at 9 pm ET on Thursday, March 6, 2025, on Apple TV+. Titled Sweet Vitriol, the episode is directed by Ben Stiller and co-written by Adam Countee and K. C. Perry.

The previous episode revealed heartbreaking details about Mark and Gemma's married life through flashbacks. It also showcased Gemma's life inside the testing floor where she is treated like a test subject and held against her will.

The upcoming episode's official logline, as per Apple TV, reads:

"Mysteries are revealed."

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Severance season 2 episode 8 and reflects the author's opinions.

Release date and time of Severance season 2 episode 8

Severance season 2 episode 8 will air on March 6, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Apple TV+. As the show has done in the past, it will drop the latest episode a few hours before its official release timings. Ben Stiller returns to direct his fourth episode from season 2, titled Sweet Vitriol, which is written by Adam Countee & K. C. Perry.

Take a look at the region-wise schedule of the episode's release timings below:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Thursday, March 6, 2025 09:00 pm Central Time Thursday, March 6, 2025 08:00 pm Mountain Time Thursday, March 6, 2025 07:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, March 7, 2025 02:00 am Central European Time Friday, March 7, 2025 03:00 am Eastern European Time Friday, March 7, 2025 04:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, March 7, 2025 07:30 am

A brief recap of Severance season 2 episode 7

Throughout the episode, Mark is seen recuperating from the seizure from episode 6 and wakes up only at the end.

Severance season 2 episode 7 finally reveals Gemma's whereabouts. She is trapped within the testing floor in the export hall on Lumon's severed floor. Gemma is closely monitored by the staff and her daily routine includes visiting multiple rooms that have names like Allentown, Wellington, Siena, Tumwater, etc. These rooms are based on the files the MDR team has been working on.

Each of these rooms awakens a different innie within Gemma and she is subjected to painful experiences each time to test the severance barrier. For instance, one of the rooms is a dentist's office, another a turbulent flight, and a third is a home where she is tasked with writing endless thank-you notes on Christmas morning.

Cold Harbor is the only room she has not visited because Mark has not completed the file yet. Frustrated with her solitary existence, Gemma tries to escape but is caught by Milchick and sent back to the testing floor.

The episode also showcases Mark and Gemma's happy married life through flashbacks from the couple's first meeting at a blood drive, to their marital bliss, and Gemma's 'supposed' fatal car accident.

Their marriage gets strained after Gemma suffers a miscarriage, forcing the couple to try multiple rounds of fertility treatments without success. Through the Butzemann Fertility Center, Gemma learns about Lumon and their Chikhai Bardo cards which are an essential part of the company, as seen in season 1.

What to expect from Severance season 2 episode 8?

Severance season 2 episode 8 will shift the focus back to the Macrodats. If Mark's memories have fully reintegrated, he will discover that his wife is Lumon's wellness counselor Ms. Casey, and is held inside the testing floor. He may make a breakthrough in his search for Gemma with the location of the exports hall, left behind by Irving.

Also, Mark is very close to completing the Cold Harbor file and is unaware of its connection to Gemma and her fate. As Drummond stated in the last episode they plan to get rid of Gemma once the file is done, Mark must find a way to rescue his wife before Lumon disposes her off for good.

Also, he will have to deal with his innie's romance with Helly R. while trying to rescue his wife. The episode may offer more insight into the blossoming romance between Irving and Burt's outies as well as Gretchen and Dylan G.

