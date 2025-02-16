Severance, created by Dan Erickson and directed primarily by Ben Stiller, premiered in 2022. The show follows the employees of Lumon Industries, a mysterious company where workers undergo a controversial medical procedure known as severance. This process separates their work memories from their personal lives, creating two distinct identities within a single person.

As the show progresses with season 2, Lumon's dark and morally ambiguous practices become more apparent. It has led to an avalanche of fan theories trying to make sense of the company's hidden agenda.

One of the latest and most intriguing theories circulating on Reddit links the new character, Miss Huang, to one of Severance's biggest mysteries, the fate of Mark Scout's wife, Gemma. Miss Huang, introduced in season 2 as the Deputy Manager of the Severed Floor, is an unusual figure in Lumon's hierarchy, mainly due to her age. However, fans believe her backstory may be far more sinister than it appears.

The theory immediately gained a lot of traction on Reddit, and here's what one user said:

"Now I see why Ms. Huang works at Lumon, she's absolutely ice cold."

Severance fans are obsessed with this theory linking Miss Huang’s job to Gemma’s death (Image Via PerpetuallyDistracte Reddit)

Other Reddit users also weighed in on Huang's character and her job.

"I wonder if we'll ever get an explanation of why Lumon employs a random teenager as a supervisor. It might actually work better if we never find out why though," commented another Reddit user.

"I feel like kids can be cold, rule following & also more malleable to adhere to certain beliefs. When I was a kid I thought the crossing guard kids to be those teachers pet types," said one Reddit user.

"I hope they never explain Ms. Huang. It’s a funnier gag that’s it’s just some kid. If you ever work a job long enough and are of a certain age. And then one day your new boss is like 10 years younger than you….they all look like Ms. Huang," added another.

More Reddit users also shared their opinions on the theory and said:

"When she told Milchick his performance review was today I about thought if he was going to lose it that would be the time," commented a Reddit user.

"She definitely filed the complaints against Milchick," remarked another individual.

What is the Miss Huang's job theory in Severance season 2?

The theory speculating on Miss Huang's involvement in Gemma's fate stems from a single line in Severance season 2, where she casually mentions that she used to be a crossing guard. Given that Gemma was believed to have died in a car crash, this small detail has set off a wave of speculation.

Fans quickly began connecting the dots, theorizing that Miss Huang may have been present at or even involved in the incident that led to Gemma's presumed death.

One of the most discussed possibilities is that Lumon intervened at the time of the accident and severed both Gemma and Miss Huang. If this is true, it would imply that Lumon possesses the ability to sever individuals at or near the moment of death, creating a version of them that only exists within the confines of the company.

Some fans believe that rather than dying in the crash, both Gemma and Miss Huang were taken by Lumon and repurposed as severed employees. This explains why Ms. Casey (Gemma's severed counterpart) continues to exist within Lumon's walls.

If Lumon indeed severe individuals on the brink of death, it would drastically alter the ethical implications of the severance procedure. Until now, the moral debate surrounding severance has focused on the idea of splitting an individual's consciousness into two separate beings: one who exists only at work and another who retains their life outside of Lumon.

However, if Miss Huang and Gemma were severed under such extreme conditions, their innies would have been created without consent. This means they exist with no connection to an outie at all.

This explains why Miss Huang appears to be a perfect, unwavering employee. Without an outie to influence her, she may have been groomed entirely within Lumon, ensuring her absolute loyalty to the company.

The idea that Lumon may be manufacturing workers by severing them at critical moments in their lives adds a chilling new dimension to the company's already questionable ethics.

What are alternative theories about Miss Huang's identity in Severance?

While the car crash theory is currently the most popular among Severance fans, other speculations about Miss Huang's true identity have also surfaced. As per Screen Rant, some viewers have suggested that Miss Huang might be the daughter of Gemma and Mark, a theory based on the idea that Lumon could have artificially aged or manipulated time in some way.

However, this explanation presents several logistical issues, most notably the fact that only a couple of years have passed since Gemma's accident. Miss Huang, on the other hand, appears to be in her early teens.

Another possibility is that Miss Huang represents a larger experiment conducted by Lumon, in which children are raised within the company from a young age. If this were the case, it would mean that Miss Huang has never known a life outside of Lumon, making her the ultimate severed employee, someone who has never had an outie at all.

Interested viewers can watch Severance on AppleTV.

