Severance season 2 episode 5 ending explained: Does Mark finally see Gemma?

Severance season 2 episode 5 aired on Friday, February 14, 2025, on Apple TV+. Titled Trojan's Horse, the episode is written by Megan Ritchie and directed by Sam Donovan.

In the last episode, Irving nearly drowned Helena to prove that Helly's outie was a member of the Eagan family and was spying on them. Although he succeeded at exposing Helena, Irving's actions got him fired from Lumon. In the fifth episode, Mark, Dylan, and Helly return to the severed floor to carry on their quest to uncover the company's secrets without Irving.

The episode ends with the reintegrated Mark seeing visions of his wife Gemma as Ms. Casey, leaving him determined to continue his search for her.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Severance season 2 episode 5.

Mark questions his feelings for Helly in Severance season 2 episode 5

Helly R. returns to Lumon's severed floor in Severance season 2 episode 5 (Image via Instagram/@appletv)

After the harrowing near-death experience from Severance season 2 episode 4, Helena is reluctant to return to Lumon's severed floor. However, Mr. Drummond and Natalie convince her to send her innie, Helly R., so that Mark can focus on completing the Cold Harbor file, which is 81% complete.

Helena fears for her life as the innies have tried to kill her twice before, but she agrees after Drummond tells her that her father, Jame Eagan, is fully on board with the plan.

In the next scene, Helly R. awakens on the severed floor for the first time since before the overtime contingency. She descends on Milchick's office, along with Mark and Dylan, looking for answers. Their manager lies that Helly's outie went incognito to better understand their concerns and had no ulterior motives, but Mark and Dylan know better by this point.

Dylan tells Helly that Ms. Casey is the outie Mark's wife. Mark, however, keeps his distance from Helly as he is unable to trust her after being betrayed by her outie.

Ms.Huang as seen in Severance season 2 episode 5 (Image via Instagram/@appletv)

After getting back to the MDR department, the group notices that all traces of Irving have been erased, like Milchick had vowed to do after firing him. As a result, there are only three workstations now. Additionally, Irving's image is also deleted from the group photo as if he was never a part of the team.

Moreover, Mark's severed mind is still adjusting to becoming reintegrated, causing him to experience splitting headaches. He also hallucinates images and sounds as his mind recombines the split memories.

At the end of Severance season 2 episode 5, Reghabi is shown living in Mark's basement. Their conversation implies that the process of reintegration is not fully complete yet. As Mark walks away, he begins hearing Gemma's voice and seeing images of his wife as Ms. Casey. His eyes well up as he finally gets confirmation that Gemma is indeed alive and held within Lumon's severed floor.

Exploring Irving's fate in Severance season 2 episode 5

Irving as seen from Severance season 2 (Image via X/@Apple TV)

Heartbroken that the innie Irving has essentially 'died,' Dylan demands that the team conduct his funeral. While Milchick complies, Mark seems uninterested and reluctantly goes along with it. The team gathers in the break room for the memorial service, with Dylan giving a speech to bid his friend goodbye. After the speech, Ms. Huang walks in with a watermelon shaped like Irving's face as refreshments.

Dylan looks around the break room and sees a poster that reads, "Hang in There," the very last words that Irving said to him. He finds a note behind the poster, left by Irving, with directions to the export hall that he got from Felicia in episode 3.

In the outside world, Irving is seen informing someone over the payphone that his innie was fired from Lumon. But he cuts the call after noticing that he is being followed by someone in a car. He cautiously approaches the man, who turns out to be Burt.

Burt, in turn, asks Irving why he arrived at his doorstep screaming his name (during the overtime contingency). They soon figure out that they probably worked together at Lumon and were romantically involved before getting fired from the company. Burt invites Irving to his house the next day for dinner to further discuss what they know, along with Burt's husband, Fields.

Milchick tightens his leash on the MDR team in Severance season 2 episode 5

Seth Milchick as seen in the acclaimed series Severance season 2 episode 5 (Image via X/@Apple TV)

In Severance season 2 episode 5, Drummond conducts Milchick's first performance review to examine his work as the severed floor's manager. During their meeting, Drummond cites three complaints against him, with the most severe being the kindness reforms he introduced for the MDR team. Milchick reasons that these reforms were aimed at getting the macrodats to comply and work more efficiently.

But Drummond points out that the Outdoor Retreat and Team-Building Occurrence was a complete disaster, as it led to one employee getting fired and almost claimed the life of Helena Eagan, Lumon's future CEO.

Drummond reminds him that Mark's Cold Harbor file will be known as "one of the greatest moments in the history of the planet." He assures Milchick that overseeing the project to completion will be his legacy. Before leaving, he urges the manager to closely follow the company's guidelines while handling the MDR team.

At the end of the workday, Milchick meets Mark by the elevator and warns him to take his work seriously. He also mentions that he is aware Mark and Helena slept together during the outdoor trip before walking away.

Viewers can stream all episodes of Severance seasons 1 and 2 on Apple TV+.

