Severance season 2 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Severance season 2 episode 6, titled Attila, is slated to air on February 21, 2025, at 12 am ET on Apple TV+. The upcoming episode is directed by Uta Briesewitz and written by Erin Wagoner.

Ad

In the previous episode, Mark's outie made headway in his search for Gemma when his reintegrated mind showed him images of his wife working at Lumon as Ms. Casey. Moreover, Helly R. finally returned to the severed floor and Dylan discovered a secret message from Irving.

The official logline of Severance season 2 episode 6, as per Apple TV, reads:

"Bonds are tested. Mark continues on his path of discovery."

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Severance season 2 episode 5. It also includes speculations about episode 6 and reflects the author’s opinions.

Severance season 2 episode 6 release date and timing

Expand Tweet

Ad

Severance season 2 episode 6 is slated to release at 12 am ET on Friday, February 21, 2025. Uta Briesewitz and Erin Wagoner serve as the episode’s director and writer respectively.

Take a closer look at the region-wise schedule of the episode’s release timings with the table below:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Friday, February 21, 2025 12:00 am Central Time Thursday, February 20, 2025 11:00 pm Mountain Time Thursday, February 20, 2025 10:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 21, 2025 05:00 am Central European Time Friday, February 21, 2025 06:00 am Eastern European Time Friday, February 21, 2025 07:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, February 21, 2025 10:30 am

Ad

Also read: Severance season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Where to watch Severance season 2 episode 6?

Ad

Viewers will need a valid subscription to Apple TV+ to watch Severance season 2 episode 6 as the mystery thriller series is available exclusively on the streaming platform. The subscription plan offers two options - a monthly plan that costs $9.99 and a yearly plan that costs $99.99. Furthermore, Apple TV+ offers new subscribers a 7-day free trial after they sign up.

What happened in Severance season 2 episode 5?

Ms. Casey as seen in the Apple TV+ series Severance (Image via X/@Apple TV)

In Severance season 2 episode 5, Mark and Dylan return to Lumon after the outdoor excursion, where they learn that Helly's outie was spying on them by pretending to be her. Meanwhile, Helena reluctantly agrees to let her innie back on the severed floor. Mark treats Helly with indifference as he does not trust her to be the real Helly.

Ad

In the fourth episode, the innie Irving was fired from Lumon for threatening to kill Helly's outie, Helena Eagan. As firing someone means that their innie's existence is essentially erased, Dylan, Mark, and Helly honor his 'passing' by arranging a funeral for him in the break room. Also, Dylan finds a note hidden by Irving with directions to the exports hall at the end of the dark passage that his outie repeatedly painted.

Ad

The fifth episode also introduces Irving and Burt's outies to each other. Despite being married to his husband Fields, Burt feels a strong pull towards Irving, which can potentially grow into something substantial in the coming episodes.

Elsewhere, Milchick heads to the corporate office for his first performance review as the severed floor's manager. Mr. Drummond chastises him for giving the MDR workers a lot of leeway with his kindness reforms. He highlights how crucial it is for Mark to complete the Cold Harbor file, calling it among "the greatest moments in the history of the planet."

Ad

By the episode's end, Mark has completed 85% of the file while being unaware of its true significance.

Since undergoing reintegration, Mark has been experiencing momentary hallucinations, accompanied by a splitting headache. While at home, he sees a vision of Gemma dressed as Ms. Casey, seemingly confirming to him that his wife is alive and held inside Lumon.

What to expect from Severance season 2 episode 6?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The sixth episode will likely reveal details about the Cold Harbor file's significance and its connection to Gemma. Once Mark completes the file, what will become of Gemma/Ms. Casey is one of the most intriguing questions of this season. Also, since Mark is only valuable to Lumon till he finishes the file, will the company get rid of him after he's done?

Mark needs to continue working on the severed floor to unlock the mysteries behind his wife's disappearance. He may delay completing the file to buy himself more time. Dylan can be his ally in his search since he knows the location of the exports hall, where Gemma is most likely being held.

Ad

The upcoming episode may also depict Irving and Burt bonding and slowly falling in love just like their innies did.

Stay tuned for the episode recap of Severance season 2 episode 6 soon after it arrives on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback