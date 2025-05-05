What time will The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7 be released on Hulu? Release timings for all regions

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7 is coming soon, and viewers can't wait to know what is in store next for the hit dystopian series. With tensions running high and long-standing relationships breaking down, this episode will contain some of the most emotionally charged scenes.

Ad

With the series coming to an end, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7 comes at a pivotal moment for June Osborne, Serena Joy, and the resistance.

The show has long examined themes of survival, resistance, and loyalty, and recent episodes have taken these stories to new extremes. With betrayals altering the trajectory of the rebellion and individual characters being placed in impossible positions, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7 is set to bear the weight of all that's happened up until now and set the tone for the remaining episodes of the series.

Ad

Trending

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 7 will be released on Hulu at 9:00 p.m. PT on May 5, 2025, which is 12:00 a.m. ET on May 6, with global release times varying by region.

When and where to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7?

Ad

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7 will be released on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, only on Hulu. The episode will be available at 9:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) on Monday, May 5, which is equivalent to 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, May 6.

Hulu operates on a late-night release schedule, so fans in various regions of the world will find The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7 available at varying local times. Here is when you can look forward to the episode going live in different regions:

Ad

Release Date Release Time May 6, 2025 12:00 AM ET May 7, 2025 11:00 PM CST May 6, 2025 2:00 PM AEST May 6, 2025 4:00 AM GMT May 6, 2025 6:00 AM CEST May 7, 2025 9:00 PM PDT

Ad

In order to stream The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7, subscribers will need Hulu. There are ad-supported Hulu options for as little as $9.99 a month. The other choice is to buy into the Disney Bundle with Hulu added along with Disney+ and ESPN+ or Max starting at $16.99 per month.

What happened in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 6?

Ad

Episode 6, titled Surprise, featured a major turning point for several key characters. The most significant event came in the form of Nick Blaine’s betrayal. Under intense pressure from Commander Wharton, Nick reveals the details of Mayday’s smuggling plan, effectively sabotaging a long-planned resistance mission.

This disclosure results in the immediate closure of Jezebel’s and forces Mayday to retreat and reconsider its strategy.

For June, the ramifications are catastrophic. Hiding in Serena Joy's closet, she listens as Wharton talks of the leaked operation and immediately knows Nick was the one who gave it away. This experience represents a grand personal betrayal and destroys a strategic operation that had been months in the making.

Ad

Nick's subsequent effort to restore his good graces by offering to flee to Paris with forged documents falls flat in the wake of the destruction he's left behind.

Commander Wharton's purpose also becomes apparent in this episode. He presents himself as a clever and lethal player in Gilead's power dynamics, employing psychological manipulation instead of force.

The fact that he can manipulate Nick, a character who has lived through Gilead's contradictions his whole life, indicates a whole new level of danger. The more influence Wharton gains, the more threatened the future of the resistance becomes.

Ad

What to expect in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7?

Ad

The following episode, Shattered, suggests profound emotional consequences and changed aspirations. The official synopsis says that The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7 will see June spiral in response to a devastating revelation.

This probably refers to Nick's treachery, which may plunge her into emotional turmoil and require her to reevaluate who she can trust as the rebellion continues.

Meanwhile, Serena Joy's plot line seems to be traveling in the opposite direction. The summary implies that she's gearing up for a prestigious future, which might mean aligning herself with the movers and shakers or securing a new function within Gilead or outside of it.

Ad

Having switched sides previously, Serena might be setting herself up for a dramatic makeover, one that could ultimately put her in direct conflict with June.

Although the official duration of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7 hasn't been released, the episodes this season have ranged from 39 to 55 minutes. With tensions through the roof, this episode should explore further the psychological disposition of its characters alongside the overall plot about Gilead's grip and the fate of the resistance.

Ad

Interested viewers can watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7 on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sakshi Singh Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.



Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.



Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.

When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking. Know More