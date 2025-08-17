What time will The Institute season 1 episode 7 be released on MGM+? Release timings for all regions

The Institute season 1 episode 7, titled Hide, is set to premiere on August 17, 2025, at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on MGM+. The penultimate episode is written by executive producer Sam Sheridan.Set in the fictional town of Dennison River Bend, the horror series follows a group of gifted children abducted by a mysterious facility. Their telepathic and telekinetic powers are exploited to manipulate events and carry out secret criminal activities. Luke's escape in episode 5 sets off a chain of events that could either take down the titular facility or spell the end for Luke and possibly his ally, Tim.According to Rotten Tomatoes, the episode's official synopsis reads:&quot;Luke and Tim go on a desperate search for help as Sigsby uses all of her formidable assets in a last-ditch attempt to keep the Institute's secrets.&quot;The Institute season 1 episode 7 release time for all major regions revealed View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Institute season 1 episode 7 will be released on Sunday, August 17, 2025, on MGM+. The episode sets the stage for an epic fight between Luke, Tim, and their allies against the powerful forces behind the institute. Luke's victory will also impact the fates of his friends, Avery, Kalisha, Nicky, and other kids trapped within the facility, as many of them are on the verge of death.Below is the release schedule of episode 7, according to different time zones:Time ZoneRelease DateRelease TimeEastern TimeSunday, August 17, 202509:00 pmCentral TimeSunday, August 17, 202508:00 pmMountain TimeSunday, August 17, 202507:00 pmGreenwich Mean TimeMonday, August 18, 202501:00 amCentral European TimeMonday, August 18, 202503:00 amEastern European Time Monday, August 18, 2025 03:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, August 18, 2025 06:30 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Monday, August 18, 2025 11:00 am How many episodes will be in The Institute season 1?Sigsby and Stackhouse, as seen in The Institute season 1 (Image via Instagram/@mgmplus)The Institute season 1 spans eight episodes, each running between 54 and 59 minutes. Adapted from Stephen King's novel of the same name, the horror series premiered on July 13, 2025, with two episodes. Subsequent episodes have rolled out weekly on Sundays, and the season will conclude on August 24, 2025.Jack Bender, Brad Turner, and Jeff Renfroe serve as the show's directors. Series developer Benjamin Cavell is one of the writers, in addition to Sam Sheridan, Ed Redlich, Eric Dickinson, and Sophie Owens-Bender.Below is a rundown of all the episodes from the mystery thriller series:Episode 1: The Boy, aired on July 13, 2025Episode 2: Shots for Dots, aired on July 13, 2025Episode 3: Graduation, aired on July 20, 2025Episode 4: The Box, aired on July 27, 2025Episode 5: Back Half, aired on August 3, 2025Episode 6: Run, aired on August 10, 2025Episode 7: Hide, will air on August 17, 2025Episode 8: Fight, will air on August 24, 2025Is The Institute season 1 only available on MGM+?A still of Kate from the MGM+ series The Institute (Image via Instagram/@mgmplus)Yes, all episodes of The Institute are available exclusively on the MGM+ network. New subscribers can access a 7-day free trial by signing up for a monthly plan at $6.99 or a yearly plan at $58.99.Furthermore, Amazon Prime Video offers access to MGM+ as an add-on for an additional fee of $6.99 per month. The channel can also be included in several live TV streaming packages like DirecTV for an additional $6.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV for an extra $8.99 per month, Sling TV for $5 per month, and Fubo for $7 per month.Stay tuned for the episode recap of The Institute season 1 episode 7.