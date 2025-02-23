What time will Tracker season 2 episode 10 be available to watch? Release timings for all regions

Tracker season 2 is back, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of episode 10. The episode, titled Nightingale, is set to air on February 23, 2025, from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM ET on CBS.

Viewers on the West Coast can watch it from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM PT. Additionally, the episode will be available for Paramount+ subscribers the following day. The season will continue until March 9, 2025, when the season finale airs.

In previous episodes, Colter Shaw tackled various challenging cases, including solving the Gina Pickett mystery. Now, with that case seemingly behind him, he faces a new challenge.

The upcoming episode follows Colter as he is hired to track down a missing singer accused of a violent crime. However, he soon realizes that the singer possesses survival instincts much like his own. This sets the stage for an intense and gripping episode.

Tracker season 2 premiered on October 13, 2024, following its renewal in March 2024. The show, based on Jeffery Deaver's book The Never Game, stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw.

Tracker season 2 episode 10 release time for all regions

Below is the schedule for the release of Tracker season 2 episode10 across different time zones in the United States:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) February 23, 2025 8:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) February 23, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) February 23, 2025 6:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) February 23, 2025 5:00 PM Alaska Standard Time (AKST) February 23, 2025 4:00 PM Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time (HST) February 23, 2025 3:00 PM

Moreover, the episode will be available for streaming on Paramount+ the following day for subscribers.

Plot of Tracker season 2 episode 10

Tracker season 2 episode 10 follows Colter Shaw as he is hired to locate a missing singer. The artist vanished after being linked to a violent crime, making the case even more intriguing. As Colter digs deeper, he finds that the singer is not just any fugitive but a survivalist with instincts and skills that rival his own.

This case presents a different kind of challenge for Colter, forcing him to confront aspects of himself while tracking someone who can evade capture just as effectively as he can.

The episode is supposed to be psychologically rich, combining psychological depth with action. With only a few episodes left in the season, this plot will probably set up significant events for the next ones before the March 9, 2025 finale.

Everything to know about Tracker season 2

The second season of Tracker continues the gripping story of Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and survivalist who helps law enforcement and private citizens in return for reward money.

The series, known for its thrilling and action-packed storyline, is inspired by Jeffery Deaver's book The Never Game. Justin Hartley's character Colter Shaw is a man overcoming personal challenges and touring the country, breaking difficult cases.

Throughout the season, new challenges and characters test Colter's limits. The show's strong ensemble cast is back, including Fiona Rene, Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, and Eric Graise. Chris Lee and Floriana Lima have also joined for the second season, adding new dynamics to the plot.

The 20th Television-produced show is being filmed in British Columbia, Canada. It was ordered in December 2022. Production of the second season began on July 16, 2024, and will end on April 1, 2025. After Super Bowl LVIII, the show premiered on CBS on February 11, 2024, and was quickly renewed for a second season in March.

Tracker season 2 has continued to explore Colter Shaw's past and compelling cases since October 13, 2024. As the series winds down, viewers can expect more compelling character arcs and investigations.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Tracker season 2 and similar projects as the year progresses.

