What time will Tracker season 2 episode 12 be released on CBS? Release timings for all regions

Tracker season 2 episode 12 is set to be released on March 9, 2025. This episode will bring fans into another intense chapter of Colter Shaw's pursuit of justice. Titled Monster, this episode will broadcast on CBS at 8 pm ET. Those who would rather stream will also find it available on Paramount+ and Showtime.

Ad

The plot of Tracker season 2 episode 12 revolves around Colter Shaw, who is hired to investigate the disappearance of a mother in Ohio. The woman vanished after tucking her son into bed, and as Colter digs deeper, he uncovers signs that foul play was likely involved.

The case gets especially complex since the young child claims a "monster" abducted his mother, adding an emotional layer to an already challenging inquiry.

With the upcoming release of Tracker season 2 episode 12, viewers can look forward to another gripping case for Colter Shaw. As he investigates this disappearance, the emotional stakes rise due to the involvement of a child and the complexity of the mystery.

Ad

Trending

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on your location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

Tracker season 2 episode 12 release time for all regions

Ad

Here are the release timings of episode 12 for all major USA regions:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 9, 2025 8:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) March 9, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 9, 2025 6:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 9, 2025 5:00 PM

Ad

Also Read: Tracker season 2 episode 12: Release date and time, plot, where to watch and more

What to expect from Tracker season 2 episode 12

Ad

Monster, the second season's episode 12, is loaded with emotional nuance and suspense. Colter Shaw is followed in the episode as he looks into the unexplained disappearance of a mother in Ohio.

The woman disappears after putting her son into bed, and the inquiry points to foul play. In his innocence, the child insists that a "monster" abducted his mother, generating an emotional and terrifying scene. Colter runs into many difficulties as he investigates the case, but his will to find the truth is relentless.

Ad

The episode centers on the emotional dynamics of the case as Colter puts out relentless effort to solve the woman's disappearance riddle. Particularly when Colter discovers startling facts along the way, the storyline veers unexpectedly.

Fans can expect to see Colter's investigative skills put to the test as he strives to bring the missing mother home, all while dealing with personal emotional stakes and the complexity of the case.

Also Read: Tracker season 2 part 1 recap: All to remember before part 2 arrives

Ad

Production, direction, and cast of Tracker season 2

Ad

Tracker season 2 episode 12 is directed by Tyne Rafaeli. Based on Jeffrey Deaver's book The Never Game, the show keeps bringing the exciting universe of Colter Shaw on the screen. Justin Hartley takes center stage as Shaw, a seasoned survivalist who aids in missing person investigations.

The supporting cast includes Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin, Eric Graise as Bob Exley, and Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene. Together, they bring life to the characters in this drama series.

Ad

Read More: Tracker season 2 episode 11 ending explained: Who was behind Matt Hale's disappearance?

Every released episode of Tracker season 2 is now available to stream on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback