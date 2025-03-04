Tracker season 2 episode 12: Release date and time, plot, where to watch and more

Tracker season 2 episode 12 titled Monster will be released on Sunday, March 9, 2025. The episode will air on CBS at 8:00 PM ET. Viewers may also stream it live via Showtime for members and Paramount+.

The episode centers around Colter Shaw's search for a missing mother in Ohio, who vanished after tucking her son in for the night. Colter finds from the inquiry that foul play was probably involved, which makes this case especially difficult.

The official synopsis of Tracker season 2 episode 12 reads:

"Colter is hired to find a mother in Ohio who went missing after tucking her son in for the night."

As Colter discovers the truth behind the disappearance—with surprising revelations along the way—he promises to leave no stone unturned.

Everything to know about Tracker season 2 episode 12

Release date and time

Tracker season 2 episode 12 will be available on CBS at 8:00 PM ET on March 9, 2025. Below are the release times for major USA regions:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 9, 2025 8:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) March 9, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 9, 2025 6:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 9, 2025 5:00 PM

Where to watch

You can catch Tracker season 2 episode 12 live on CBS. It will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ and Showtime. Paramount+ offers subscription plans starting at $7.99/month for the Essential bundle, with Showtime packages starting at $12.99/month. For those who miss the live airing, episodes are available on-demand the following day.

Plot of the episode

Tracker season 2 episode 12 follows Colter Shaw as he investigates the disappearance of a mother in Ohio. The woman vanished after putting her son to bed, and the case suggests signs of foul play.

As Colter probes the case, working nonstop to uncover the truth, he confronts many difficulties. Particularly considering the young child claiming his mother was taken by a "Monster," the emotional stakes are high. As Colter unravels the mystery, he will stop at nothing to bring the mother home.

A quick recap of Tracker season 2 episode 11

In Tracker season 2 episode 11, titled Shades of Gray, Colter Shaw investigates the disappearance of Matt, the son of cupcake mogul Ivy Hale. As Colter delves deeper into the case, he uncovers Ivy’s ties to a mafia rivalry. The situation escalates when Colter learns that Matt’s kidnapping is linked to Ivy’s family’s criminal connections.

Colter tracks down the culprit, Ivy’s cousin Casey, and resolves the case. Despite being offered an award by Ivy, Colter declines and asks that the money be donated to charity. The episode ends with a quiet moment shared between Colter and Reenie.

Production, direction, and cast

Tracker season 2 episode 12 is directed by an accomplished team, led by director Jon East. The show is based on Jeffrey Deaver's novel The Never Game and stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled survivalist who works as a private investigator for missing persons cases.

Along with Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin, Eric Graise as Bob Exley, Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene, and Robin Weigert as Teddi Bruin are the other cast members.

All the released episodes of Tracker season 2 are now available to stream on CBS.

