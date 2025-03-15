What time will Tracker season 2 episode 13 be released on CBS? Release timings for all regions

Tracker season 2 episode 13 is just around the corner. The episode will air on March 16, 2025, with a scheduled release time of 8 pm ET on CBS. For those who miss the live broadcast, the episode will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ Showtime the next day.

The storyline of Tracker season 2 episode 13 revolves around Colter Shaw being summoned to New York City to look into the unexplained disappearance of a woman. The case seems straightforward, but as Colter investigates deeper, he finds unexpected turns and complications.

The episode will test his tracking abilities and untangle a set of strange events around the disappearance of the woman.

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on one's location and platform. Double-checking with their streaming service is advised.

Tracker season 2 episode 13 release time for all regions

The release time of Tracker season 2 episode 13 will vary depending on one's time zone. Below is the detailed schedule for major regions across the USA:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 16, 2025 8 pm Central Standard Time (CST) March 16, 2025 7 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 16, 2025 6 pm Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 16, 2025 5 pm

Alternatively, viewers can stream the episode on Paramount+ Showtime the next day. The streaming service can be availed at $12.99 per month.

What to expect from Tracker season 2 episode 13

In Tracker season 2 episode 13, Colter Shaw’s investigation takes him to New York City, where he must track a woman who disappeared from a high-end clothing store. Executive producer Elwood Reid previews:

"Colter doesn’t find any signs of foul play, yet the circumstances of this disappearance are bizarre. Colter must figure out how and why this young wife vanished before larger, more sinister forces find him."

Colter discovers deeper layers to the case as he negotiates the difficulties of tracking in a big metropolitan setting. This episode will test Colter's abilities in fresh directions and help untangle the complexity around his own past to an extent.

Viewers can expect to see Colter's struggle to balance his emotional weight from past events with his strong demand for justice as the narrative progresses.

Direction and cast of Tracker season 2

Tracker season 2 features a diverse and experienced cast, including Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a survivalist who uses his tracking skills to solve complex cases.

Other notable cast members include Floriana Lima as Camille Picket, Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin, and Fiona Rene as Reenie. Their performances contribute to the show’s unique blend of mystery, suspense, and character-driven drama.

Besides, actors such as Lee Tergeson, Wendy Crewson, Sofia Pernas, Gil Birmingham, Peter Stormare, Melissa Roxburgh, Jennifer Morrison, and Jensen Ackles, among others, have guest-starred in the series.

Season 2 episode 1 of the show aired on October 13, 2024, and it was directed by Ken Olin. He has also directed episode 8 of Tracker.

Developed by Ben H. Winters, the latest season of the show also has episodes directed by Aprill Winney, Doug Aarniokoski, Jeff T. Thomas, Jennifer Morrison, Ben Hernandez Bray, and Bethany Rooney, among others. Episode 13, titled Neptune, has been directed by Lee Rose, and written by Sharon Lee Watson and Ryan O'Nan.

Tracker season 2 is now available on CBS.

