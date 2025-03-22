What time will Tracker season 2 episode 14 be released on CBS? Release timings for all regions

Tracker season 2 episode 14 is premiering on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 8 PM ET on CBS. Fans can tune in to watch the episode live or stream it on various platforms.

Those who want to stream can find the episode on Paramount+ Showtime, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, all of which provide CBS access. Paramount+ will make the episode available for on-demand viewing the next day should you wish to view it following airing.

Tracker season 2 keeps releasing fresh episodes every Sunday according to its usual weekly schedule. Fans especially find great excitement in this episode since it explores a fascinating mystery set in New Orleans. Investigating the disappearance of a teenage musician, the main protagonist Colter Shaw discovers a terrifying story connected to dark magic.

The plot of Tracker season 2 episode 14 follows Colter Shaw's visit to New Orleans after a teenage musician mysteriously vanishes. Teaming up with a local detective, Shaw quickly discovers that the disappearance involves dark magic elements rooted in the city's mystic traditions. As the case unfolds, Shaw and Detective Veach dive into the supernatural, making for a thrilling investigation filled with unexpected twists.

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on your location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

Tracker season 2 episode 14 episodes release time for all regions

Tracker season 2 episode 14 will be released at different times across the United States. Below is a table showing the release time for the episode in various time zones.

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 23, 2025 8:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) March 23, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 23, 2025 6:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 23, 2025 5:00 PM

These times reflect the local broadcast schedule for CBS in each respective region.

What to expect from Tracker season 2 episode 14

In Tracker season 2 episode 14, titled Exodus, Colter Shaw embarks on an investigation in New Orleans to uncover the truth behind a teenage musician's mysterious disappearance.

The episode opens with the disappearance, which initially seems like a typical missing person case. But Shaw's close relationship with Detective Veach causes them to soon see that the case is far more complicated and entwined with dark magic. Deep into the city, known for its mysticism, the research takes them where they find supernatural elements complicating their search.

The investigation explores New Orleans' ties to mysticism, voodoo, and dark magic, adding an eerie dimension to the narrative. This episode is riveting because Colter and Detective Veach untangle the mystery, exposing viewers to shocking turns and a terrible atmosphere.

As the pair tries to solve the case before it spirals into something far darker, and fans should expect lots of suspense and drama.

Production, direction, and cast of Tracker season 2

Lee Rose is in charge of Tracker season 2 and Justin Hartley acts as executive producer. The direction envelops viewers in Colter Shaw's world of research by faithfully capturing the intensity and ambiance of every site.

The cast features Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled survivalist and "reward seeker" who uses his tracking abilities to solve cases. Marci T. House plays Detective Veach, Shaw’s dependable partner in solving the case.

Other cast members include Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell, all of whom add depth to the compelling characters in the series.

All the episodes from Tracker season 2 are available to stream on CBS, Paramount+ with Showtime.

