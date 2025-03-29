What time will Tracker season 2 episode 15 be released on CBS? Release timings for all regions

Tracker season 2 episode 15 is set to release on Sunday, March 30, 2025, airing at 8 pm ET on CBS. As the series continues, the upcoming episode of the show ensures drama as Colter Shaw faces new challenges in his search for justice. The show follows the adventures of Colter, who is a skilled investigator and rewardist.

Ad

The plot of Tracker season 2 episode 15 follows Colter Shaw as he teams up with Billie Matalon, a fellow rewardist, to break into a women’s prison. Their goal is to collect vital data enabling them to locate an escaped convict and her hostage.

Shaw's ability to operate undercover and investigative talents will be challenged as the episode moves on. The operation is risky, with severe consequences potentially looming for the duo as they navigate the dangerous mission.

Ad

Trending

Fans are eager to see how Colter and Billie will handle the risks involved in breaking into a women's prison and how the story will unfold. The episode will push Shaw’s skills to their limit as he and Billie try to uncover valuable information in their pursuit of justice.

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on the location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service according to your location.

Ad

Tracker season 2 episode 15 episodes release time for all regions

Ad

Tracker season 2 episode 15 will be released on March 30, 2025, and viewers across various regions can tune in at different times. Below are the release timings for major U.S. time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 30, 2025 8:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) March 30, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 30, 2025 6:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 30, 2025 5:00 PM

Ad

The episode will air on CBS at 8 pm ET and will be available for streaming the next day on Paramount+ for those who miss the live airing.

Also Read: Who is Noah Darview? Tracker season 2 shifts focus to a new lead in the Gina Picket case

Where to watch Tracker season 2 episode 15

As mentioned above, the episode will air on CBS on Sunday. It will also be available the following day for streaming on Paramount+ for people who cannot see the episode live on television.

Ad

All the viewers of the series can also find it on Paramount+ or CBS-affiliated streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirectTV Stream, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

What to expect from Tracker season 2 episode 15

Ad

Colter Shaw and Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas) collaborate on a risky mission that involves an undercover operation in a women's prison in Tracker season 2 episode 15. Their mission is to obtain critical information about a prisoner who has escaped and her hostage.

The episode will emphasize the risks of their mission, testing Shaw and Billie's limits. While Shaw manages this dangerous operation, viewers can anticipate action-packed scenes and developing character dynamics.

The official logline of episode 15, titled The Grey Goose, reads:

Ad

“Colter recruits fellow rewardist Billie Matalon to infiltrate a women's prison in order to gain access to critical information that would help track down an escaped prisoner and her hostage.”

Read More: Tracker season 2 part 1 recap: All to remember before part 2 arrives

Production, direction, and cast

Ad

Tracker season 2 episode 15 is directed by Ken Olin and produced by Justin Hartley, who also stars as Colter Shaw. The show features a talented cast that includes Sofia Pernas as Billie Matalon, returning to the role for her third appearance.

Pernas’s character has developed a strong connection with Colter, providing viewers with an interesting dynamic. Other noteworthy cast members are Diana Maria Riva, who returns to play Detective Helen Brock, a character who has previously interacted closely with Colter.

Ad

Read More: Tracker season 2 episode 14 ending explained: Was Anton saved by Colter from the dark magic?

Tracker season 2 released episodes are now available on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback