What is Tom Green: Country all about? Everything to know

Tom Green: Country follows comedian Tom Green as he transitions from life in Los Angeles to managing a farm in rural Ontario, Canada. The reality series captures his efforts to maintain the 150-acre property, repair century-old barns, build fences, and take care of his animals, which include chickens, a donkey, and a mule.

Alongside this series, Green has been making a broader comeback in 2025 with This Is the Tom Green Documentary, which explores his rise to fame, and Tom Green: I Got a Mule!, a stand-up special. He is also touring across the U.S. to perform stand-up and promote his country album, Home to the Country.

Produced by Tom Green Productions Canada, Tom Green: Country is directed by Green himself, with Rory Rosegarten serving as an executive producer. The show offers an inside look at his attempt to balance rural responsibilities with his comedic persona.

Trending

Release schedule and viewing options for Tom Green: Country explored

Tom Green: Country is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on January 31, 2025. Typically, new content on Prime Video becomes available at 12 am GMT on the release date.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PT) 4 pm, January 30, 2025 Eastern Time (ET) 7 pm, January 30, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 12 am, January 31, 2025 Central European Time (CET) 1 am, January 31, 2025 Indian Standard Time (IST) 5:30 am, January 31, 2025 Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 11 am, January 31, 2025

As of now, it is not available on other platforms or for purchase. Amazon Prime Video subscription prices vary globally. In the U.S., it costs $8.99/month, while the U.K. charges £8.99. Canada and Australia charge CAD 9.99 and AUD 9.99 respectively. European countries like Germany and France set prices at €7.99. Subscription rates depend on region-specific licensing and services.

For exact pricing, viewers should check their country’s Prime Video website.

Tom Green: Country: What to expect

The official synopsis for the series on IMDb reads:

"This series offers a funny and heartwarming glimpse into the hilarious life of the infamous comedian as he relocates from Los Angeles to a simpler life on his new remote farm. But farm life isn't easy."

Green moved back to Canada in 2021 after spending two decades in Hollywood as a TV host, comedian and entertainer. According to people.com, on January 25, 2025, Tom Green spoke about his departure from LA in an interview with The New York Times during his documentary promotions.

“I’m not really a Hollywood guy. I started to feel like I wasn’t being true to my authentic self,” he said.

The trailer for Tom Green: Country starts with Green in a forest backdrop, sarcastically stating "Not in Hollywood anymore huh" after getting bit by a bug. He also mentions that he sold his previous Hollywood Hills house and bought the farm in the wilderness of Canada. The farm is near where Green grew up with his family.

More about Tom Green: Country

The synopsis of the show outlines Green's responsibilities at the farm, raising the question of whether he is up to the task.

Tom scrambles to repair his century-old barns, build fences, install a chicken coop and take ownership of a variety of livestock! Has Tom Green finally bitten off more than he can chew?" it stated.

Tom Green has described his new life on the farm as a wholesome and heartwarming experience, emphasizing his deep connection with family, love for animals, and appreciation for nature.

As per people.com (January 25, 2025) a significant part of this transition includes his relationship with fiancée Amanda Nelson, a native of Ontario. The two reconnected after his move back to Canada, and he proposed to her in December.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback