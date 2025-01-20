What is W.A.G.s to Riches all about? Everything to know

W.A.G.s to Riches is a reality TV series set to premiere on Netflix on January 22, 2025. Produced by Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios, the show features executive producers Rasheed J. Daniel, Liz Fine, and Gardner Reed.

The series provides an inside look at the lives of nine women in Miami who are connected to elite athletes, musicians, and influential figures. These women are not just partners to famous men; they are building their own empires while balancing careers, motherhood, and high-profile relationships. The show highlights their personal and professional growth, challenges, and the drama of their affluent worlds.

W.A.G.s to Riches is a docu-soap that showcases real-life stories, focusing on the ambitions and rivalries among the cast. Featured women include Sharelle Rosado, Maranda Johnson, Ashley Wheeler, Alexis Welch Stoudemire, Porsha Berto, Sadé Vanessa, Lastonia Leviston, Keeta Hill, and Julz Goddard. The series promises to explore their efforts to establish their own identities and successes beyond their high-profile relationships.

W.A.G.s to Riches is a reality series that explores the lives of nine women connected to prominent athletes and musicians, showcasing their individual pursuits and challenges. Sharelle Rosado, previously engaged to ex-NFL star Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, is the founder of Allure Realty, a multimillion-dollar real estate agency with three locations. A military veteran and mother of four, Sharelle exemplifies leadership and resilience.

Maranda Johnson, the youngest cast member, is the on-again/off-again girlfriend of rapper Kodak Black, with whom she shares two children. She works under Sharelle at Allure Realty and is also pursuing a career in rap music.

Ashley Wheeler, married to former NFL player Philip Wheeler, is a mother of two boys. With Philip now retired and managing the household, Ashley has joined Allure Realty as a top-earning agent, serving high-profile clients like Teyana Taylor.

Alexis Welch Stoudemire, ex-wife of basketball legend Amar’e Stoudemire, is navigating life as a divorcée while co-parenting their two children. She is a partner in a cannabis company, a tech angel investor, and a podcast host, embracing new ventures and personal growth.

Porsha Berto, married to retired world champion boxer Andre Berto, is a real estate agent and runs the lifestyle brand Bad Bxtch Good Mom. The couple, parents to two children with another on the way, recently moved from Beverly Hills to Tampa and are considering relocating to Miami.

Sadé Vanessa, engaged to NFL star Robbie Chosen Anderson, manages a swimwear company and is a TV and podcast host. Expecting their first child, the couple is planning a wedding, and Sadé is exploring opportunities in real estate.

Lastonia Leviston, also known as Stoni, is the mother of Rick Ross' first child. She owns Instatique, a high-end fashion boutique in Miami, with aspirations of building a fashion empire. Known for her dynamic personality, Lastonia is determined and ambitious.

Keeta Hill, married to Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, is a tech entrepreneur expecting their first child. She is launching a business app backed by a significant investor while balancing her entrepreneurial endeavors with her personal life.

Julz Goddard, known as YesJulz, is the ex-fiancée of NFL player Duke Riley, with whom she shares a daughter. Raised in foster care, Julz founded 1 AM Creative Agency and has worked with clients like Puma, Travis Scott, and Beats By Dre. She recently collaborated with Ye as Marketing Director for his album rollout.

W.A.G.s to Riches promises an intimate look into these women's lives, highlighting their efforts to establish their own identities and successes beyond their high-profile relationships.

