Why did Dolphins star Chosen Anderson change his name from Robbie? Exploring story behind NFL WR's decision

The Miami Dolphins on Monday announced the signing of receiver Chosen Anderson on a one-year deal. The seven-year NFL veteran will add depth to the franchise that already boasts Tyreek Hill and Jalen Waddle.

Interestingly, Anderson went by Robby before changing the spelling of his name to Robbie. He then changed his first name again to Chosen a few months ago.

Before the 2022 season, Anderson changed his spelling of Robby to Robbie and explained that he was going with the preferred spelling of his name when he was growing up.

However, in February, Anderson shared a photo of what looked to be a text exchange with his lawyer, announcing another change in his name.

One of the texts read, "Great news! Our motion for consideration worked! Name changes granted an official!"

Anderson posted a screenshot of the message on social media and captioned the post: "Those mistakes are part of my past," alluding to the reason behind the new name.

Many believed that Anderson's decision to change his name was because he wanted a fresh start in life.

#Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson has legally changed his name to Chosen Anderson. #Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson has legally changed his name to Chosen Anderson. 😳😳😳 https://t.co/FNMg80ZcMX

Chosen Anderson's NFL career and stats

Former Arizona Cardinals WR Chosen Anderson

Chosen Anderson was signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He spent four years with the Green Gang before joining the Carolina Panthers in 2020.

In his first year with the Panthers, he racked up 1,096 yards and three touchdowns on 95 catches. He was later traded to the Arizona Cardinals, six games into the 2022 season following an altercation with the Carolina coaching staff.

After being released by the Cardinals, Anderson was signed as a free agent by the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

Anderson finished last season with 282 yards and one touchdown on 20 receptions. Throughout his NFL career, the receiver has 4,956 yards and 29 touchdowns on 375 catches.

