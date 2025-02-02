When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5: Release date, time, where to watch, and what to expect

When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5 will be released via the Hallmark Channel on February 2, 2025, at 6 pm PT. The episode will focus on a mysterious stranger coming to Hope Valley as a direct challenge to Elizabeth, while Nathan goes undercover to explore the origins of a mysterious artefact.

The show is inspired by Janette Oke’s bestselling book series of the same name. It revolves around the journey of Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher who leaves her city life and comes to a small town, Hope Valley, in Western Canada. The series debuted in 2014 and is currently in its twelfth season. The latest installment production began in July 2024 and finally premiered on January 5, 2025.

The cast members consist of Erin Krakow as Elizabeth, Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant, Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard, and Hyland Goodrich as Little Jack, among others.

When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5 release schedule explored

A still from When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5 (Image via Hallmark Channel / YouTube)

When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5 will premiere on Hallmark Channel on February 2, 2025, at 9 pm ET. The episode will be released at different times depending on region and time zone. The release schedule is as follows:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time (HAST) Sunday, February 2 04:00 pm Alaska Standard Time (AKST) Sunday, February 2 05:00 pm Pacific Time (PT) Sunday, February 2 06:00 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) Sunday, February 2 07:00 pm Central Time (CT) Sunday, February 2 08:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, February 2 09:00 pm Central European Time (CET) Monday, February 3 03:00 am Eastern European Time (EET) Monday, February 3 04:00 am

Where to watch When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5?

A still from When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5 (Image via Hallmark Channel / YouTube)

Audiences can watch the episode on Hallmark Channel. Viewers require a subscription to view the content on TV. Those who prefer online streaming platforms can view the episode the next day on Hallmark+ and Peacock. Pricing plans for Hallmark+ start at $7.99 a month, while Peacock TV starts at the tier of $5.99 per month.

What to expect from When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5? Possible context explored

A still from When Calls the Heart season 12 (Image via Hallmark Channel / YouTube)

In the upcoming episode, Nathan will be drawn into Rosemary's mystery with the gold coin that she found. This journey will lead him to an undercover journey through Hope Valley. It is likely that the coin holds more significance than they realize, with maybe a message from the past that could change Hope Valley’s history forever.

Meanwhile, Fiona shall be making an unexpected return in the upcoming episode. However, she will be accompanied by a stranger named Ava. This newcomer's presence will raise more questions than answers since her life shall seem a carbon copy of Elizabeth's journey and past. It remains to be seen what the true nature of this new character is and how she shall impact the story moving forward.

Audiences can watch When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5, which will be released via the Hallmark Channel this Sunday.

